Proteus Discovery Group Expands Geographic Scope with Acquisition of Novitas Data

Acquisition Adds Relativity Server, Digital Forensics, and Scanning Services to Proteus's Growing Suite of eDiscovery solutions.

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proteus Discovery Group is excited to announce its recent acquisition of Novitas Data, which doubles Proteus' size and expands Proteus' service offerings with advanced forensics, eDiscovery technology, and coast-to-coast geographic coverage.

Proteus, founded in 2015 in Indianapolis by four former AmLaw 100 litigators, built its portfolio and reputation by focusing on organic growth starting in the Midwest, and through eDiscovery technology partnerships with industry-leaders like Relativity. Novitas, founded in 1997 in Portland, OR, was an early adopter of Relativity's server technology, which integrated with its scanning operation and forensic services to assist clients in identifying important data in a wide range of applications.

Novitas' infrastructure combined with Proteus' deep experience, eDiscovery solutions, and exceptional client service bolsters the combined company's offerings to provide clients with a cost-effective solution for managing eDiscovery and information governance data.

"We are thrilled to bring Novitas into the Proteus family" said Ray Biederman, Proteus Co-Founder and CEO. "This acquisition broadens our service offerings and geographic reach, allowing us to be more adaptable to our clients' changing needs. We are excited to add additional subject matter experts who are committed to delivering clients with the excellent work product and experience on which Proteus prides itself."

Rob Oliver, Co-Founder and CEO of Novitas, who will assume the role of Vice President at Proteus, also expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, "The alignment between our companies' vision and culture is really strong. I am excited to add Novitas time tested expertise to the Proteus team. Together, we will enrich our client's experience and continue to innovate in the eDiscovery space."

The acquisition marks a pivotal moment for Proteus, expanding its service portfolio and reinforcing its commitment to delivering superior eDiscovery solutions with a strengthened team of experts.

Proteus leadership is attending RelativityFest in Chicago from September 25-27. To arrange a meeting, please reach out to [email protected]. For more information about this acquisition, please visit www.proteusdiscovery.com/acquisition.

Arbor Ridge Partners served as the exclusive advisor to Novitas and helped arrange this transaction.

About Proteus Discovery Group

Our co-founders are former AmLaw 100 litigators, so we know eDiscovery can be frustrating, confusing, and expensive. Clients trust Proteus because we provide candid communications and sophisticated solutions with simple, transparent pricing. Your core competency is focusing on case merits and strategy; ours is eDiscovery. Together we can do great work.

Media Contact

Amy McWilliams, Proteus Discovery, 1 7133674402, [email protected], https://www.proteusdiscovery.com/

SOURCE Proteus Discovery