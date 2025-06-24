Proteus Discovery Group Expands Technology Partnerships With Addition of Venio Systems

New partnership enhances Proteus's consultative, multi-platform approach to eDiscovery by adding a fourth hosted technology solution focused on speed, scalability, and security.

INDIANAPOLIS, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proteus Discovery Group, a leading provider of eDiscovery and legal technology services, is proud to announce a new technology partnership with Venio Systems, adding the company's Venio Cloud platform to Proteus's portfolio of hosted eDiscovery offerings.

This partnership reflects Proteus's continued commitment to pairing clients with the right tools for their specific matters, enhancing both defensibility and efficiency. With the addition of Venio Systems, Proteus now offers four robust hosted technology platforms to law firms and corporate legal teams across the U.S.

"At Proteus, we take a consultative approach to technology selection. Not every client or case is the same, and having access to multiple platforms allows us to guide clients to the right fit," said Austin Hagen, Vice President of Operations at Proteus Discovery Group. "Venio Cloud meets the high standards our clients expect, particularly when it comes to data security. Like Proteus, Venio has achieved its SOC® 2 Type 2 certification, reinforcing our shared commitment to protecting sensitive information."

Venio Systems is known for delivering secure, scalable, and intuitive eDiscovery solutions through its Venio Cloud platform, which supports end-to-end workflows from data ingestion to production. The partnership with Proteus reflects Venio's focus on teaming with service providers who combine legal sophistication with technical expertise.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with a prestigious and fast-growing organization like Proteus," said Ankur Agarwal, CEO of Venio Systems. "Their reputation for defensible workflows, strategic litigation support, and unmatched client service aligns with our mission to deliver powerful, user-friendly solutions to the legal industry. Together, we can bring greater flexibility and value to law firms and legal departments navigating complex discovery matters."

The addition of Venio strengthens Proteus's technology-agnostic model, which already includes RelativityOne and Everlaw. This approach empowers Proteus to align tools and workflows with client needs, case complexity, and budget considerations, delivering the right solution for every matter.

About Proteus Discovery Group

Our co-founders are former AmLaw 100 litigators, so we know eDiscovery can be frustrating, confusing, and expensive. Litigators trust Proteus because we provide candid communications and sophisticated solutions with simple, transparent pricing. Your core competency is focusing on case merits and strategy; ours is eDiscovery. Together we can do great work. www.proteusdiscovery.com

About Venio Systems

Venio Systems goes beyond simply redefining eDiscovery software — it delivers a truly unified platform that's intuitive to use, continuously evolving through innovation, supported by outstanding service, and grounded in genuine partnership. Learn more at www.veniosystems.com.

