Proteus Discovery Group Named Title Sponsor For Indybar E-Discovery Day 2025

Company Continues to Demonstrate Commitment to Indianapolis Legal Community Through Education, Innovation, and Leadership

INDIANAPOLIS , Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proteus Discovery Group, a full-service eDiscovery company headquartered in Indianapolis, is proud to announce its role as the Title Sponsor of the 2025 IndyBar eDiscovery Day, hosted by the Indianapolis Bar Association (IndyBar). Taking place on December 4, 2025, this annual event brings together legal professionals from across the region to discuss evolving challenges and opportunities in electronic discovery, data governance, and legal technology.

As a litigator-led organization deeply rooted in the Indianapolis legal community, Proteus is honored to help shape this year's event through both sponsorship and direct participation. Several Proteus team members and co-founders will play central roles in the programming:

Sean Burke, Co-Founder of Proteus and MBCB Law is the Chair of the event and will emcee.

Jon Mattingly, Co-Founder of Proteus and MBCB Law, will moderate the Judicial Panel, a cornerstone of the event featuring respected members of the local bench.

Ray Biederman, Co-Founder and CEO of Proteus and Co-Founder of MBCB Law, will present the event's afternoon session.

Proteus is proud to present the Excellence in eDiscovery Award, celebrating outstanding leadership and service in the field.

The team will also host the event's grand raffle giveaway, adding an element of fun to the day's impactful discussions.

"eDiscovery is a constantly evolving landscape, and events like IndyBar eDiscovery Day are critical for fostering collaboration, transparency, and shared learning across the legal community," said Ray Biederman. "Proteus was founded to make eDiscovery more strategic, accessible, and defensible, and we're thrilled to support an event that aligns with those goals."

As the Title Sponsor, Proteus reaffirms its commitment to educating and empowering local legal professionals, while showcasing its deep experience and leadership in eDiscovery strategy, managed review, and legal technology innovation.

Proteus invites all members of the legal community to attend IndyBar eDiscovery Day and engage in these forward-thinking conversations. To register and learn more, visit: www.indybar.org/eDiscovery.

About Proteus Discovery Group

Our co-founders are former AmLaw 100 litigators, so we know eDiscovery can be frustrating and expensive. Clients trust Proteus because we provide candid communications and sophisticated solutions with simple, transparent pricing. Your core competency is focusing on case merits and strategy; ours is eDiscovery. Together we can do great work. For more information, visit www.proteusdiscovery.com.

Media Contact

Amy McWilliams, Proteus Discovery Group, 1 3175593577, [email protected], https://www.proteusdiscovery.com/

SOURCE Proteus Discovery Group