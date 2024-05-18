Proteus Discovery Group Offers Same-Day, Remote Collection for Mobile Devices

Remote, targeted, same-day collections addresses data privacy and eliminates costs and delays associated with shipping remote collection kits.

INDIANAPOLIS, May 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proteus Discovery Group today announced the launch of its same-day, remote mobile device collection offering. This innovative service streamlines the eDiscovery process by enabling secure and defensible data collection from mobile devices – all within a single business day.

"The speed, cost, and flexibility in this offering is an excellent option for our clients," said Austin Hagen, Vice President, Operations, at Proteus Discovery Group. "We can collect data in the morning and have it ready for clients to review in RelativityOne by the end of the day. This workflow also addresses the increasing sensitivity of data privacy concerns and eliminates the cost and delay associated with shipping remote collection kits."

Proteus Discovery Group's same-day, remote mobile device collection solution prioritizes both data security and defensibility.

"This solution doesn't require us to install anything on the device itself to facilitate collections," said Ray Biederman, CEO and Co-Founder of Proteus Discovery Group. "Data integrity and authentication is addressed frequently in case law, and this provides a defensible solution."

Proteus Discovery Group's clients have already benefitted from this innovative workflow across various legal matters, including employment litigation, internal investigation, and departing employee preservation programs.

The announcement comes on the heels of Proteus Discovery Group's strongest financial quarter in company history, solidifying its position as a leading and financially independent eDiscovery service provider.

ABOUT PROTEUS DISCOVERY GROUP

Proteus Discovery Group, founded by former AmLaw 100 litigators, is a premier provider of eDiscovery solutions trusted by clients across the Midwest, and nationwide. With a commitment to simplicity, sophistication, and transparency, Proteus is dedicated to making eDiscovery approachable and straightforward. Our goal is to empower clients to make informed decisions and achieve the best possible outcomes. For more information, visit www.proteusdiscovery.com.

Media Contact

Amy McWilliams, Proteus Discovery Group, 1 317-559-3577, [email protected], https://www.proteusdiscovery.com/

SOURCE Proteus Discovery Group