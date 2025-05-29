Proteus Discovery Group's Austin Hagen Selected as Mentor for Relativity Fest 2025

Relativity Master and RCA-certified expert selected to guide emerging eDiscovery talent through advanced workflows, certification paths, and industry best practices.

INDIANAPOLIS, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proteus Discovery Group, a national provider of eDiscovery and legal services, proudly announces that Austin Hagen, Vice President of Operations, has been selected as a Relativity Fest 2025 mentor. This prestigious honor is awarded to seasoned professionals in the eDiscovery industry who demonstrate deep subject matter expertise and a commitment to shaping the next generation of legal technologists.

Relativity Fest, a conference hosted annually in Chicago by global legal technology company Relativity, is one of the legal data community's most prominent events. Each year, Relativity grants 25 Relativity Fest scholarships to outstanding law, cyber, paralegal, and data science students, and through the Relativity Fest mentor program, pairs seasoned professionals with scholarship-winning students to offer career guidance and an opportunity to build long-term professional relationships.

Mentors meet with their assigned scholars every month from June through October, and then ultimately come together in person at Relativity Fest for four days of education and networking.

Austin Hagen's selection is particularly notable given the program's competitive application and vetting process. He holds 13 Relativity certifications, including the prestigious Relativity Master and Relativity Certified Administrator (RCA) credentials, demonstrating both technical expertise and operational leadership. Only a few hundred professionals worldwide have achieved the Relativity Master designation.

"I'm incredibly honored to be selected as a Relativity Fest mentor," said Hagen. "Mentorship has been a cornerstone of my own professional development, and I'm excited to give back by helping a scholarship recipient navigate the early stages of their career. The eDiscovery landscape continues to evolve, and I look forward to sharing the knowledge and insights I've gained from two decades in this industry."

Proteus Discovery Group has been a Relativity Partner since 2010. With a team that includes three Relativity Masters and multiple certified professionals, Proteus has long prioritized professional development and industry leadership.

"The Relativity Fest mentor program plays a vital role in supporting the next generation of eDiscovery professionals," said Janice Hollman, Senior Global Academic Program Manager at Relativity. "Pairing students with experienced mentors like Austin ensures that those entering the field benefit from the knowledge, guidance, and perspective of industry veterans."

This year, Relativity Fest will be held at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago on October 7-9. Learn more about the mentor program at www.relativity.com/resources/academic/relativity-fest-mentor.

About Proteus Discovery Group

Our co-founders are former AmLaw 100 litigators, so we know eDiscovery can be frustrating, confusing, and expensive. Litigators trust Proteus because we provide candid communications and sophisticated solutions with simple, transparent pricing. Your core competency is focusing on case merits and strategy; ours is eDiscovery. Together we can do great work. www.proteusdiscovery.com

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please visit www.relativity.com for more information.

