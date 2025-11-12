Proteus Reintroduces Technology-Agnostic Hosted eDiscovery, Taking a Stand for Clients Facing Rising Industry Costs

Proteus reaffirms its technology-agnostic approach, offering law firms flexible, transparent, and defensible hosted eDiscovery solutions amid rising industry costs.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proteus Discovery Group, a full-service eDiscovery and legal services company, today announced the relaunch of its Hosted eDiscovery offering, reaffirming the company's technology-agnostic, client-first approach and taking a firm stance against the rising costs and restrictive practices of legacy eDiscovery technology vendors.

One of the largest eDiscovery technology providers continues to raise prices and eliminate cost-effective offerings, pricing law firms and corporations out of the tools they've relied on for years. Proteus is responding by returning to its roots as a litigator-led, technology-agnostic provider that prioritizes transparent pricing, flexibility, and client choice rather than relying on an antiquated, one-size-fits-all solution.

"For too long, law firms have been told that there's only one way to host eDiscovery," said Ray Biederman, Co-Founder and CEO of Proteus Discovery. "Technology should serve eDiscovery strategy, not dictate it. We're done being limited by increasing pricing models."

Proteus's Hosted eDiscovery offers multiple carefully selected technology partners, including legacy platforms and newer, more affordable solutions, providing Proteus clients the opportunity to choose the eDiscovery tools that best match their needs, budgets, and workflows.

Biederman added, "Law Firms and their clients are being pushed into one-size-fits-all models rather than receiving consultative experiences that include identifying the right tool to meet their needs. It's time for eDiscovery professionals to take a step back and evaluate what really works for their clients, whether that means trying something new or using that same legacy platform. Proteus is committed to making sure its clients and partners have options, predictable pricing, and a true partner in their corner."

By relaunching this offering, Proteus reinforces its independence and long-standing commitment to advocate for clients, not legacy software companies. Proteus's approach remains rooted in its founding Core Values of sincerity, adaptability, delivery, and commitment, the same values that guided Proteus for the past decade.

"We're not here to promote a single platform," said Biederman. "Our clients deserve choices, not ultimatums, and we intend to keep it that way."

Those that share Proteus's frustration with the current market are encouraged to reach out. Proteus welcomes conversations with legal professionals and industry journalists who want to discuss the future of hosted eDiscovery and the need for change.

Our co-founders are former AmLaw 100 litigators, so we know eDiscovery can be frustrating and expensive. Clients trust Proteus because we provide candid communications and sophisticated solutions with simple, transparent pricing. Your core competency is focusing on case merits and strategy; ours is eDiscovery. Together we can do great work. For more information, visit www.proteusdiscovery.com.

