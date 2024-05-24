Proteus Welcomes Legal Industry Veteran Jim Norman as Vice President of Business Development

Accomplished Leader Jim Norman Joins Proteus to Spearhead Business Growth Initiatives

INDIANAPOLIS, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proteus, a leading provider of eDiscovery solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Jim Norman as Vice President of Business Development. With more than two decades of invaluable experience in the legal industry, Norman's arrival marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to solidify its position as a premier service provider in eDiscovery.

"I've known Jim for twenty years and am very excited to welcome him to the team," said Ray Biederman, CEO and Co-Founder of Proteus. "He spent almost fifteen years 'in the trenches' of eDiscovery with roles in project management for vendors and litigation support in Big Law. His credibility and ability to build relationships is an excellent fit as we aim to provide the best client experience in the eDiscovery industry."

Norman brings a wealth of expertise to his new role, having navigated the complexities of eDiscovery and litigation support throughout his career. "Clients miss the days of smaller, more nimble service providers," said Norman. "Proteus has had a great reputation for almost a decade. The founders are successful, respected litigators, and the project management team they've built is top-notch. I'm thrilled to be on board."

In his role as Vice President of Business Development, Norman will leverage his extensive network and industry knowledge to drive strategic initiatives aimed at expanding Proteus's client base and advancing its suite of services.

Norman's appointment underscores Proteus's commitment to providing unparalleled expertise and service excellence in the ever-evolving field of eDiscovery. With his experience, Proteus is poised to embark on an exciting chapter of growth and innovation. For more information, please visit www.proteusdiscovery.com.

About Proteus

Proteus Discovery Group, founded by former AmLaw 100 litigators, is a premier provider of eDiscovery solutions trusted by clients across the Midwest, and nationwide. With a commitment to simplicity, sophistication, and transparency, Proteus is dedicated to making eDiscovery approachable and straightforward. Our goal is to empower clients to make informed decisions and achieve the best possible outcomes. For more information, visit www.proteusdiscovery.com.

