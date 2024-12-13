ProTexting Champions SMS as the Future of University Communication

"Universities need to meet students where they are—on their smartphones," said Kalin Kassabov, CEO at ProTexting LLC. "SMS is the ideal tool for reaching students, staff, and alumni with timely, personalized messages that drive action." Post this

Key Benefits of SMS for Universities

Unparalleled Visibility:

SMS messages cut through the clutter of overflowing email inboxes, ensuring students receive important updates like application deadlines, event reminders, and campus alerts.

Engagement on the Go:

With 90% of texts read within 3 minutes, SMS connects with students on their most-used device. This is perfect for sending class reminders, financial aid updates, or emergency notifications.

Higher Response Rates:

SMS achieves a response rate as high as 45%, far surpassing email's 6–7%. This makes it an effective channel for enrollment campaigns, surveys, and fundraising initiatives.

Personalized Messaging:

Tailored SMS messages build trust and connection, enhancing the student experience. Personalized texts like financial aid reminders or payment deadlines create meaningful interactions.

Operational Efficiency:

Automating repetitive tasks—such as sending housing reminders or payment notifications—saves administrative teams time and effort, allowing them to focus on higher-value work.

Real-Time Communication:

In times of urgency, such as weather-related closures or security alerts, SMS ensures critical updates are delivered immediately, keeping the campus informed and safe.

How to Get Started

ProTexting makes SMS implementation seamless for universities. The platform offers tools for automation, segmentation, and real-time analytics, enabling institutions to:

Boost enrollment through personalized outreach.

Improve student retention with timely reminders and updates.

Enhance communication with staff, students, and alumni.

To help universities unlock the full potential of SMS, ProTexting has published a free resource: "How to Increase Student Enrollment and University Funding with SMS". This comprehensive guide provides actionable strategies for leveraging SMS to drive results.

Schedule a Free Strategy Session

Ready to transform your university's communication? ProTexting invites universities to schedule a free strategy session to explore the benefits of SMS and how it can address their unique challenges.

About ProTexting

ProTexting is a trusted SMS marketing and communication platform that helps organizations connect with their audiences through personalized, scalable, and effective messaging solutions. With a focus on innovation and results, ProTexting empowers universities and businesses to achieve their communication goals.

For even more ideas on how Texting can help your University, download Kalin's 3-Point Guide on How to Increase Student Enrollment and University Funding with SMS 3-Point Guide on How to Increase Student Enrollment and University Funding with SMS.

