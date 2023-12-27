ProTexting Enhances SMS Marketing with Seamless Twilio Integration

The integration of Twilio with our SMS marketing dashboard is a game-changer. It not only streamlines the process but also opens up new possibilities for our users. Our goal has always been to provide the most comprehensive and user-friendly mobile marketing solutions. Post this

Kalin Kassabov, CEO of ProTexting, comments on this development: "We are thrilled to offer this new capability to our clients. The integration of Twilio with our SMS marketing dashboard is a game-changer. It not only streamlines the process but also opens up new possibilities for our users. Our goal has always been to provide the most comprehensive and user-friendly mobile marketing solutions, and this is a significant step in that direction."

In addition to Twilio integration, ProTexting proudly offers seamless connections with various popular platforms, including HubSpot, Intercom, Zapier, MailChimp, Salesforce, Google Calendars, Shopify, and more. These integrations allow users to effortlessly synchronize their marketing efforts across multiple channels and platforms, providing a more unified and effective marketing strategy.

ProTexting's enhanced SMS marketing dashboard with Twilio integration is available now. Businesses interested in leveraging this powerful tool can visit ProTexting's website for more information or to schedule a demo.

