ProTexting Enhances SMS Marketing with Seamless Twilio Integration

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProTexting, a leader in innovative mobile marketing solutions, is excited to announce a significant enhancement to its platform: the seamless integration of Twilio numbers. This new feature allows users to quickly and easily connect any Twilio number, including SMS Toll-Free TFNs, 10DLC, Short Code, or Long Code, to ProTexting's professional SMS marketing dashboard.
This integration represents a significant step forward in SMS marketing technology. ProTexting users can now leverage the power of Twilio's extensive phone number capabilities directly within the intuitive ProTexting dashboard. This integration simplifies the process of launching and managing SMS marketing campaigns, making it more accessible to businesses of all sizes.
Kalin Kassabov, CEO of ProTexting, comments on this development: "We are thrilled to offer this new capability to our clients. The integration of Twilio with our SMS marketing dashboard is a game-changer. It not only streamlines the process but also opens up new possibilities for our users. Our goal has always been to provide the most comprehensive and user-friendly mobile marketing solutions, and this is a significant step in that direction."
In addition to Twilio integration, ProTexting proudly offers seamless connections with various popular platforms, including HubSpot, Intercom, Zapier, MailChimp, Salesforce, Google Calendars, Shopify, and more. These integrations allow users to effortlessly synchronize their marketing efforts across multiple channels and platforms, providing a more unified and effective marketing strategy.
ProTexting's enhanced SMS marketing dashboard with Twilio integration is available now. Businesses interested in leveraging this powerful tool can visit ProTexting's website for more information or to schedule a demo.
