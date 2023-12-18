ProTexting SMS Integration with HubSpot Unleashes High-Speed Messaging Capabilities

ProTexting, a leading force in the text messaging industry, is excited to announce a new integration with HubSpot, enabling businesses to send SMS messages at a speed of up to 1000 texts per second. This collaboration, spearheaded by ProTexting's CTO Petar Kassov, represents a significant advancement in the realms of customer engagement and communication technology.
PLANO, Texas, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProTexting, a leading force in the text messaging industry, is excited to announce a new integration with HubSpot, enabling businesses to send SMS messages at an unprecedented speed of up to 1000 texts per second. This collaboration, spearheaded by ProTexting's CTO Petar Kassov, represents a significant advancement in customer engagement and communication technology.
Groundbreaking SMS Speed for HubSpot Users
This integration equips HubSpot users with the ability to harness the full potential of SMS messaging, sending texts at a rate that was once unimaginable in the CRM space. ProTexting's robust infrastructure and advanced technology facilitate this high-speed communication, ensuring businesses can reach their audience instantly and efficiently.
CTO Petar Kassov on the Integration:
Petar Kassov, CTO of ProTexting, comments on this breakthrough: "Our integration with HubSpot is not just about adding another feature; it's about redefining how businesses communicate with their customers. Speed in messaging is crucial in today's fast-paced world, and sending up to 1000 SMS messages per second is a game-changer for customer engagement and operational efficiency."
Benefits of the ProTexting-HubSpot Integration:
- Unmatched Speed: Send up to 1000 SMS messages per second, reaching audiences faster than ever.
- Seamless Integration: Effortlessly integrate SMS capabilities into existing HubSpot workflows for a streamlined experience.
- Enhanced Customer Engagement: Utilize the power of instant communication to improve customer interactions and response times.
About ProTexting
ProTexting has been a prominent player in the text messaging industry for over 16 years. Known for its innovative solutions and commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology, ProTexting has established itself as a leader in the field, continuously evolving to meet the changing needs of businesses worldwide.
