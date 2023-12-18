ProTexting SMS Integration with HubSpot Unleashes High-Speed Messaging Capabilities

ProTexting, a leading force in the text messaging industry, is excited to announce a new integration with HubSpot, enabling businesses to send SMS messages at a speed of up to 1000 texts per second. This collaboration, spearheaded by ProTexting's CTO Petar Kassov, represents a significant advancement in the realms of customer engagement and communication technology.

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProTexting, a leading force in the text messaging industry, is excited to announce a new integration with HubSpot, enabling businesses to send SMS messages at an unprecedented speed of up to 1000 texts per second. This collaboration, spearheaded by ProTexting's CTO Petar Kassov, represents a significant advancement in customer engagement and communication technology.