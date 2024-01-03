ProTexting Unveils Ultra-fast Texting for Financial Education and Trading Groups

"I am extremely proud of my talented team for achieving these impressive sending SMS speeds. The latest campaign was delivered to 23,000 recipients in 20 seconds," said Kalin Kassabov, CEO of ProTexting. Post this

Ensure Timely Market and Trade Alerts:

The ultra-fast texting platform enables trading groups to deliver up-to-the-minute market and trade alerts without any latency. In the fast-paced world of financial markets, timely alerts are crucial. A late alert could result in missing a trading opportunity, rendering the information obsolete.

Boost Webinar Attendance by 63%:

ProTexting reports a staggering 63% increase in webinar attendance for a financial media outlet client. This remarkable surge in attendance is attributed to the swift delivery of educational and sales webinar invitations. The platform's speed translates into increased sales opportunities and revenue for companies in the financial sector.

Integration with HubSpot Automation:

In addition to the impressive SMS speeds, ProTexting's platform seamlessly integrates with automation platforms, notably HubSpot. This integration allows clients to leverage the same high-performance SMS delivery speeds of 1,000 SMS per second while using HubSpot to trigger SMS via the ProTexting gateway. This level of integration is a game-changer for businesses looking to streamline their communication strategies.

"I am extremely proud of my talented team for achieving these impressive sending SMS speeds. The latest campaign was delivered to 23,000 recipients in 20 seconds," said Kalin Kassabov, CEO of ProTexting. "Those levels of sending speeds are imperative for our clients in the financial media, education, and trading groups, and trading chats. We are very happy we can provide such service without compromising the delivery of the messages."

To share insights gained from working with Financial Education and Trading Groups, CEO Kalin Kassabov has crafted a short 3-point guide on Leveraging High-Performance SMS Platforms. Interested parties can download the guide here.

This announcement marks a significant advancement in the financial communication sphere, positioning ProTexting as a leader in providing ultra-fast SMS solutions tailored to the unique needs of the financial industry. As the platform continues to redefine the speed and efficiency of SMS delivery, it promises to be a driving force behind the success of financial traders, educators, and businesses worldwide.

For more information about ProTexting and its services, please visit https://www.protexting.com or contact 1-800-258-9115.

About ProTexting: ProTexting is a leading provider of SMS and MMS marketing solutions, offering a range of services to help businesses effectively communicate with their customers. With a focus on innovation and customer service, ProTexting is dedicated to helping businesses of all sizes enhance their marketing strategies through text messaging.

Media Contact

Paul Hamin, ProTexting, 1-800-258-9115, [email protected], https://www.protexting.com

SOURCE ProTexting