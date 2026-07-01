ProtoArc Launches EM11 Pro, Bringing Premium Productivity Mouse Features to Amazon for $49.99

With EM11 Pro, we wanted to combine ergonomic design, workflow customization, and horizontal navigation into a product that remains accessible to a broader group of users. Post this

As hybrid work, multi-monitor setups, and software-heavy workflows become standard across industries, users increasingly expect more from ergonomic peripherals than physical comfort alone. Many vertical mice focus primarily on wrist positioning but lack productivity-focused features such as horizontal scrolling, programmable shortcuts, and advanced customization.

The EM11 Pro was designed to address both ergonomics and workflow efficiency by combining a vertical ergonomic form factor with tools intended to reduce repetitive actions and improve navigation across modern work environments. The mouse features a side-mounted metal scroll wheel for horizontal navigation across spreadsheets, timelines, dashboards, and wide documents, along with six programmable buttons that can be customized for frequently used commands and repetitive workflows.

Users can configure button assignments, shortcuts, and macros through a browser-based customization platform without installing desktop software. The browser-based setup supports Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Opera, with customization available on Windows and macOS. A wired USB connection is only required during the configuration process.

Key features include:

58° ergonomic vertical design that positions the wrist in a natural handshake posture

Side-mounted metal scroll wheel for horizontal navigation

Browser-based button remapping, shortcut creation, and macro support

Six programmable buttons

Adjustable DPI from 800 to 7200

Multi-device connectivity supporting Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connections

Quiet-click primary buttons

Rechargeable 500mAh battery with USB-C charging

Compatibility with Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, iPadOS, and Android devices

"The ergonomic mouse category has traditionally focused on comfort, while productivity features have often been reserved for significantly more expensive devices," said Joey He, founder of ProtoArc. "With EM11 Pro, we wanted to combine ergonomic design, workflow customization, and horizontal navigation into a product that remains accessible to a broader group of users."

Built for Modern Multi-Device Workflows

The EM11 Pro builds on the success of ProtoArc's EM11 NL, which became a popular ergonomic mouse for small-to-medium hands and has been used by more than 1.2 million users worldwide. Feedback from EM11 NL users played a direct role in shaping the EM11 Pro, with customers frequently requesting a version designed for medium-to-large hands that also offered advanced productivity features such as customizable shortcuts and macro support.

Designed for medium-to-large hands, the EM11 Pro builds on ProtoArc's existing EM11 series with four primary upgrades: browser-based customization, adjustable DPI control, a side scroll wheel, and a refined ergonomic shape. The mouse was developed for users who regularly work across spreadsheets, dashboards, documents, creative applications, and multiple connected devices, where frequent navigation and repetitive tasks can reduce efficiency.

The adjustable DPI range allows users to switch between precise cursor control and faster navigation depending on their workflow, while support for up to three connected devices enables seamless movement between computers, tablets, and other compatible devices.

The mouse supports both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity and is compatible with Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, iPadOS, and Android. It also features a rechargeable 500mAh battery capable of delivering up to 200 days of use on a single charge, depending on usage patterns.

For professionals working in spreadsheets, financial reporting, software development, project management, design applications, and other productivity-intensive environments, the combination of horizontal scrolling, programmable controls, and multi-device switching is intended to reduce repetitive actions and simplify daily workflows.

"Users increasingly work across multiple applications, displays, and devices throughout the day," continued He. "The goal was to create a mouse that supports those workflows while maintaining the ergonomic benefits that first attract users to vertical mice."

Media wishing to interview ProtoArc personnel can contact PR agent Borjana Slipicevic at Proper Propaganda.

About ProtoArc

ProtoArc, established in 2021 and built upon two decades of industry expertise, is a leading manufacturer of wireless keyboards and mice. With offices in Texas, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and Hamburg, the company serves a global customer base in multiple countries. Recognized for merging advanced technology with superior design, ProtoArc is committed to enhancing both work and personal environments through innovative, ergonomic solutions tailored for remote and hybrid workplaces. By consistently exceeding user expectations and incorporating real-world feedback into a rigorous development cycle, ProtoArc remains at the forefront of the industry, ensuring each product not only meets but revolutionizes the daily productivity and comfort of its users.

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Media Contact

Borjana Slipicevic, Proper Propaganda, 1 7788582595, [email protected], properpropaganda.net

SOURCE ProtoArc