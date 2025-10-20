ProtoArc launches Flexer Series ergonomic chairs for extended sitting periods

Flexer and Flexer Pro were developed to address a common challenge across hybrid work and gaming setups: finding a single chair that accommodates different body types without compromising on adjustability or support. Post this

"Flexer and Flexer Pro were developed to address a common challenge across hybrid work and gaming setups: finding a single chair that accommodates different body types without compromising on adjustability or support," says Joey He, founder of ProtoArc. "We engineered both models with long-term comfort in mind, integrating airflow-optimized mesh and pressure-distributing seat foam for all-day usability."

Designed to support up to 280 lbs, the Flexer Series targets both personal and shared workspaces, particularly in home offices, small studios, and professional gaming environments. Each chair includes an optional headrest with 7 cm of height adjustability and four-angle rotation, a Wintex mesh back with breathable airflow vents, and a removable Gabriel fabric seat cover available in Atlantic or Medley textiles. Both models come with a detachable iron base and 65 mm nylon casters, and are backed by a five-year limited warranty.

Media wishing to interview their personnel should contact PR agent Borjana Slipicevic [email protected].

About ProtoArc

ProtoArc, established in 2021 and built upon two decades of industry expertise, is a leading manufacturer of wireless keyboards and mice. With offices in Texas, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and Hamburg, the company serves a global customer base in multiple countries. Recognized for merging advanced technology with superior design, ProtoArc is committed to enhancing both work and personal environments through innovative, ergonomic solutions tailored for remote and hybrid workplaces. By consistently exceeding user expectations and incorporating real-world feedback into a rigorous development cycle, ProtoArc remains at the forefront of the industry, ensuring each product not only meets but revolutionizes the daily productivity and comfort of its users.

Media Contact

Borjana Slipicevic, Proper Propaganda, 1 7788582595, [email protected], properpropaganda.net

SOURCE Proper Propaganda