ProtoArc launches new foldable keyboard and mouse combo for modern mobile professionals

The XKM01 LX Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard Mouse Combo combines advanced technology with a sleek design to meet the dynamic needs of modern professionals

Both the keyboard and mouse emphasize quiet operation to maintain a peaceful working environment. Equipped with scissor switches and low-profile keys, the keyboard is matched with a mouse that provides three adjustable DPI levels (1000-1600-2400) for tailored precision.

"The XKM01 was conceived from the need to remain productive and connected in a mobile world," says Joey He, founder of ProtoArc. "We recognize that our customers need to switch between devices and environments seamlessly, and our latest offering is crafted to enhance that fluidity without compromise."

The XKM01's tri-fold design ensures it is compact and easy to carry, fitting neatly into the provided premium hard case. Additionally, the kit boasts a versatile USB-C hub with a 4K HDMI port, two 5 Gbps USB-A ports, a 60W PD-IN port and SD and TF card slots . Paired with a foldable 3-port 65W wall charger for high-speed data transfer and pass-through charging worldwide, the XKM01 LX promises uninterrupted productivity. Plus, its long-lasting battery fully charges in just 2 hours.

"Our commitment at ProtoArc is to provide innovative solutions that blend functionality with style," continues He. "The XKM01 is a testament to this philosophy, combining advanced technology with a sleek design to meet the dynamic needs of modern professionals."

About ProtoArc

ProtoArc, a trailblazer in the field of wireless computer peripherals, combines cutting-edge technology with exceptional design to enhance both work and personal environments. Established as a brand in 2021, and built on two decades of industry experience, ProtoArc crafts adaptable products tailored for the evolving landscapes of remote and hybrid work. With a firm belief in the transformative power of small enhancements, the brand ensures that every new rollout enriches their collection of essential tools, making a significant impact on the modern user's daily life.

