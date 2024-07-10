ProtoArc unveils cutting-edge foldable keyboard with touchpad

The XK01 TP offers unparalleled portability and functionality for professionals and travelers

WOODLANDS, Texas , July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, ProtoArc announces the launch of XK01 TP, a portable keyboard with a multi-touch trackpad. This new addition to the brand's lineup of innovative Bluetooth keyboards is designed to enhance productivity and convenience with its seamless connectivity and a compact tri-fold design. XK01 TP is available for $59.99 USD on the brand's website and Amazon storefront, with an additional discount of 17% off during the launch month.

The XK01 TP boasts an array of features tailored for modern users. Its multi-touch trackpad supports various gestures, allowing users to click, scroll, and swipe effortlessly. The tri-fold design makes it highly portable, collapsing to just 8.46 x 4.68 x 0.78", and.fitting easily into a bag for on-the-go use. The 88-key standard full-size QWERTY keyboard layout, complete with a row of multimedia shortcut keys, ensures efficient and accurate typing.

"With the XK01 TP, we are redefining what it means to have a portable workspace," said Joey He, founder of ProtoArc. "This keyboard combines the convenience of portability with the functionality of a full-sized keyboard and trackpad, making it an essential tool for professionals and travelers."

The XK01 TP features three Bluetooth 5.1 channels, allowing users to connect up to three devices simultaneously. It is compatible with a wide range of operating systems, including Android, Windows, iPad OS, Mac OS, and iOS. The built-in 300mAh rechargeable battery offers an impressive standby time of up to 120 days, ensuring the keyboard is always ready for use.

"Our goal with the XK01 TP is to provide a versatile and reliable keyboard that meets the needs of our diverse customer base," continued He. "Whether you are working from a coffee shop, traveling for business, or simply looking for a more efficient way to manage your devices, the XK01 TP is designed to enhance your productivity and streamline your workflow."

Additional features include a lightweight and durable ABS construction, a working range of up to 10 meters, and a package that includes a USB-C charging cable, phone stand, and a PU leather carry bag.

