ProtoArc unveils XK01 Plus: a full-size backlit foldable keyboard for mobile professionals

WOODLANDS, Texas , June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProtoArc proudly announces the launch of the XK01 Plus Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard, a new addition to its lineup of innovative portable keyboards. Designed to meet the needs of mobile professionals, the XK01 Plus offers a full-size, backlit typing experience in a compact and foldable format. It is available for $64.99 USD on Amazon, with an additional discount of 23% during the launch month.

The XK01 Plus features a tri-fold design that makes it easy to carry, with dimensions of 15.2 x 4.68 inches when open and 8.46 x 4.68 x 0.78 inches when folded. The 105-key standard full-size QWERTY layout includes a numeric keypad and an entire row of shortcut keys, enabling quick and accurate typing similar to a laptop keyboard. The three-level adjustable white backlight ensures users can work comfortably in various lighting conditions, protecting their eyes from strain.

Building on the strengths of the original XK01, the XK01 Plus introduces several enhancements. It incorporates adjustable backlighting, a highly requested feature that makes working in dim environments more convenient. The keyboard's robust multi-device functionality allows seamless connection to up to three devices simultaneously via advanced Bluetooth 5.1 technology, facilitating smooth switching among laptops, tablets, and smartphones. This feature is compatible with multiple operating systems including Windows, macOS, iPadOS, and Android.

The XK01 Plus package includes a USB-C charging cable, a phone stand, and a PU leather carry bag, making it a comprehensive travel solution. The built-in rechargeable battery offers up to 150 days of standby time after a single charge, ensuring it is always ready for use during business trips or vacations. The keyboard enters sleep mode after 15 minutes of inactivity to conserve power and unfolds to power on instantly.

"The XK01 Plus is a direct response to our customers' demand for a full-size yet portable keyboard with enhanced features," said Joey He, founder of ProtoArc. "We listened to feedback and created a keyboard that not only maintains the portability and functionality of its predecessors but also introduces a backlit design for improved usability in all environments."

"At ProtoArc, our goal is to create products that combine innovative technology with modern design," continues He. "The XK01 Plus reflects this commitment, offering a sleek, functional solution tailored to the dynamic needs of today's mobile professionals."

ProtoArc, a trailblazer in the field of wireless computer peripherals, combines cutting-edge technology with exceptional design to enhance both work and personal environments. Established as a brand in 2021, and built on two decades of industry experience, ProtoArc crafts adaptable products tailored for the evolving landscapes of remote and hybrid work. With a firm understanding of the transformative impact a well-designed workspace can have both on well-being and productivity, the brand is dedicated to creating environments where comfort, health, and efficiency meet, empowering you to perform at your peak.

