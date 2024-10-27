ProtoArc unveils XKM01 CaseUp: all-in-one portable kit featuring its best-selling foldable keyboard mouse combo

The XKM01 CaseUp is an enhanced portable, ergonomic mobile work kit that offers flexibility and comfort for business travelers and remote workers.

WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProtoArc is excited to announce the upcoming launch of the XKM01 CaseUp Portable Bluetooth Keyboard and Mouse Combo – the next generation of the brand's best-selling XKM01, designed specifically for on-the-go professionals. This portable, compact mobile work kit includes a tri-fold Bluetooth keyboard, ultra-thin wireless mouse, and adjustable laptop stand—all housed in a premium travel case.

The XKM01 CaseUp is engineered to meet the evolving needs of modern professionals who work across various locations, from coffee shops to co-working spaces. Its all-in-one design supports an ergonomic setup, helping to improve posture and enhance productivity while maintaining maximum portability. The included foldable laptop stand elevates the laptop screen to eye level, helping to reduce neck strain and discomfort during prolonged use.

"The XKM01 CaseUp is a versatile mobile solution for those who require both flexibility and comfort while working remotely," said Joey He, founder of ProtoArc. "This kit provides the tools needed for a productive and ergonomic workspace, no matter the location."

The tri-fold keyboard folds into a compact size of 8.46 x 4.68 x 0.78 inches, saving space while offering full-size typing with 105 keys, including a numeric keypad and dedicated shortcut row. The keyboard features scissor switches for a quiet, responsive typing experience. It supports dual-mode wireless connectivity (2.4G and Bluetooth), allowing seamless switching between multiple devices, such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones, across various operating systems like Windows, macOS, and Android.

Both the keyboard and mouse are rechargeable via USB-C and designed with an auto-sleep function to conserve battery life allowing for 150 days of keyboard standby time and 200 days of mouse standby time. The mouse features adjustable DPI settings for customizable control, and the overall setup fits compactly into the included travel case.

"Our goal with the XKM01 CaseUp is to give professionals a portable yet comprehensive workstation kit that enhances their ability to work comfortably wherever they are," added He.

About ProtoArc

ProtoArc, a trailblazer in the field of wireless computer peripherals, combines cutting-edge technology with exceptional design to enhance both work and personal environments. Established as a brand in 2021, and built on two decades of industry experience, ProtoArc crafts adaptable products tailored for the evolving landscapes of remote and hybrid work. With a firm understanding of the transformative impact a well-designed workspace can have both on well-being and productivity, the brand is dedicated to creating environments where comfort, health, and efficiency meet, empowering you to perform at your peak.

