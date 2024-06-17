ProtoArc unveils XKM01 Mini: A compact foldable keyboard and mouse combo for mobile professionals

Our customers asked for a compact, portable solution without compromising functionality, and the mini version delivers on these fronts with style and efficiency. Post this

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 technology, the XKM01 Mini allows users to connect up to three devices simultaneously, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The multi-device functionality supports seamless switching among devices, enhancing productivity for users on-the-go. This makes the XKM01 Mini compatible with multiple operating systems like Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, iPadOS, and Android.

The accompanying slim mouse offers three adjustable DPI levels (1000-1600-2400), ensuring precise control for different tasks. Both the keyboard and mouse are designed for quiet operation, providing a peaceful working environment.

"The XKM01 Mini is based on our highly popular XKM01 foldable keyboard and was created in response to customer feedback," says Joey He, founder of ProtoArc. "Our customers asked for a more compact, portable solution without compromising functionality, and the mini version delivers on these fronts with style and efficiency."

The XKM01 Mini combo includes a USB-C charging cable, a hard carrying case, and a phone holder, making it a complete travel solution. The built-in rechargeable battery offers up to 48 hours of operation or 150+ days of standby time after a 2-3 hour charge, ensuring it is always ready for use during business trips or vacations.

"Our mission at ProtoArc is to deliver innovative solutions that seamlessly merge functionality and aesthetics," continues He. "The XKM01 Mini embodies this approach, offering advanced technology in a stylish, compact design that caters to the versatile requirements of today's mobile professionals."

About ProtoArc

ProtoArc, a trailblazer in the field of wireless computer peripherals, combines cutting-edge technology with exceptional design to enhance both work and personal environments. Established as a brand in 2021, and built on two decades of industry experience, ProtoArc crafts adaptable products tailored for the evolving landscapes of remote and hybrid work. With a firm understanding of the transformative impact a well-designed workspace can have both on well-being and productivity, the brand is dedicated to creating environments where comfort, health, and efficiency meet, empowering you to perform at your peak.

Media Contact

Borjana Slipicevic, Proper Propaganda, 1 7788582595, [email protected], properpropaganda.net

SOURCE ProtoArc