Provance and Germany-Based Customer VDE Services GmbH Expand Partnership

Provance is excited to expand its partnership with VDE Services GmbH, the internal IT Service Provider for the VDE Group. With a history of innovation and excellence, VDE Services is leveraging Provance's Power Platform-based ServiceTeam product family to enhance its IT Service Management (ITSM) capabilities and elevate service quality. This strategic shift aligns with VDE's investment in Microsoft products and aims to modernize ITSM and IT Asset Management, leading to improved efficiency, cost savings, and elevated services for employees and customers alike.

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Provance, a leading provider of IT Service Management (ITSM) products for Microsoft-centric organizations, is delighted to announce the expansion of its customer partnership with VDE Services GmbH (VDE Services), the internal IT Service Provider for the VDE Group. VDE, one of the largest technology organizations in Europe, has been regarded as a synonym for innovation and technological progress. The VDE mark has been synonymous with the highest safety standards and consumer protection for more than 100 years. The relationship between VDE Services and Provance began in 2018 and has recently been reaffirmed with a new three-year agreement completed in Q1 2023.

One of the key factors driving the extension of this partnership with VDE Services is its strategic shift from Provance's legacy ITSM product to Provance's latest offering—the Power Platform-based and Power Apps-built ServiceTeam product family. As an organization with a substantial investment in Microsoft products, including Microsoft Dynamics 365, Finance and Operations, and other market leading Microsoft technologies, VDE Services and therefore also VDE Group companies increasingly take advantage of the potential of the Power Platform.

VDE Services has consistently demonstrated its commitment to innovation and leveraging technology to enhance its business operations and provide exceptional services to its clients. With an eye towards the future, VDE Services aims to modernize its ITSM and IT Asset Management (ITAM) capabilities, reduce costs, and elevate the level of services it offers to its employees and customers, all made possible through the Power Platform and Provance ServiceTeam.

"Every once in a while, we work with clients who transcend what being a customer is and become a true partner," says Kelly Moodie, CEO of Provance. "A partnership based on a long-term view of relationship and success, based on shared goals and outcomes, trust, and where both parties achieve value for their respective businesses. This is how we view our partnership with VDE Services, and it is very exciting."

"As part of the VDE Group, VDE Services is all about innovation and technology. Our customers and employees expect a high level of quality and responsiveness for their business." said Burkhard StrRder, General Manager of VDE Services. "VDE Services has been and continues to be heavily invested in Microsoft cloud based platform products to run our business, and our partnership with Provance allows us to extend those investments in technology and people expertise to our IT service management operations. The concept of platform in today's service management world provides a level of efficiency and savings not available from many vendors. Microsoft and Provance provide us with this critical advantage."

The Power Platform's robust capabilities (including Power BI, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agent, AI Builder) combined with Provance's expertise in ITSM, will empower VDE Services to achieve its goals effectively. By embracing the Power Platform and implementing Provance ServiceTeam, VDE Services expects to streamline its ITSM and ITAM processes, enhance operational efficiency and automation, and elevate the overall quality of its services. Furthermore, VDE Services anticipates significant cost savings and improved user experiences for its employees and clients alike.

About Provance

Provance is a leading provider of IT Service Management (ITSM) products built natively in Microsoft Power Platform. ServiceTeam ITSM not only provides ITIL-aligned ITSM capabilities, but directly takes advantage of the Power Platform, Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365 and Azure to maximize client investments in Microsoft technologies and deliver a highly secure, scalable, and flexible ITSM solution. Provance enables organizations to optimize their IT service delivery and elevate the overall experience for end-users. Provance has a strong commitment to innovation, delivering products that help organizations embrace digital transformation and achieve best of platform benefits. Visit www.provance.com.

About VDE Services GmbH

VDE, one of the largest technology organizations in Europe, has been regarded as a synonym for innovation and technological progress for more than 130 years. VDE is the only organization in the world that combines science, standardization, testing, certification, and application consulting under one umbrella. The VDE mark has been synonymous with the highest safety standards and consumer protection for more than 100 years.

Our passion is the advancement of technology, the next generation of engineers and technologists, and lifelong learning and career development "on the job". Within the VDE network more than 2,000 employees at over 60 locations worldwide, more than 100,000 honorary experts, and around 1,500 companies are dedicated to ensuring a future worth living: networked, digital, electrical. Shaping the e-dialistic future.

VDE Services GmbH is a part of the VDE Group and is the central service provider for all areas of the VDE Group. It is responsible for the areas of information technology (IT), i.e. the conception, implementation and operation of IT infrastructures, services and consulting, as well as purchasing.

The VDE (VDE Association for Electrical, Electronic & Information Technologies) is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. For more information, visit www.vde.com

