Provance Announces Strategic Advancement of Intelligent ITSM with ServiceTeam ITSM Enterprise 3.0

Provance has introduced ServiceTeam ITSM Enterprise 3.0, advancing its Microsoft-native approach to intelligent IT service management with expanded AI, automation, and collaboration capabilities. Built on Microsoft Power Platform, the latest release of ServiceTeam ITSM helps organizations modernize service delivery, reduce costs, and improve efficiency by embedding AI-driven insights, smarter workflows, and seamless Teams and Copilot experiences directly into daily operations—empowering both agents and end users with faster, more intuitive service interactions.

OTTAWA, ON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Provance® today introduced ServiceTeam ITSM Enterprise 3.0, reinforcing its strategic commitment to deliver intelligent IT service management built on Microsoft's industry leading AI and Power Platform technologies. As organizations prioritize efficiency, automation, and cost-effective operations, Provance continues to align closely with Microsoft's AI vision to help customers modernize service experiences while reducing total cost of ownership.

"Our partnership with Microsoft is central to how we innovate," said Greg Singleton, VP Sales & GTM at Provance. "By embracing Microsoft's advances in AI and the Power Platform, we're enabling commercial and public sector customers to transform ITSM with solutions that are smarter, faster, and fully aligned with Microsoft's responsible AI principles."

"With this release, we're advancing intelligent ITSM—bringing AI driven insights, automation, and collaboration directly into daily service operations," said Roger Labelle, Head of Product at Provance. "Our goal is to strike the right balance between powerful core ITSM capabilities and meaningful AI assisted experiences that enhance productivity and satisfaction."

Key Enhancements in ServiceTeam ITSM Enterprise 3.0:

The 3.0 release introduces targeted AI and automation improvements that strengthen service efficiency and accelerate service desk agent and end user outcomes, including:

ServiceTeam Self-Service AI Agent – An interactive self-service AI agent enabling ticket creation, request submission and knowledge search in Microsoft Teams and M365 Copilot.

AI Ticket Summarization & Sentiment Analysis – Provides clear, concise activity summaries and user sentiment insights.

Automated Knowledge Creation – Generates draft knowledge articles directly from tickets to standardize and accelerate knowledge development.

AI Ticket Classification – Sets ticket classification model, creates refined titles and descriptions, improving accuracy with less manual effort.

Microsoft Teams™ Chat Integration – Enables real‑time agent and subject‑matter expert collaboration within tickets, with support for swarming, escalations, translations, scheduling, and tracking.

Copilot-Infused Optimization – Empowers organizations to harness Microsoft 365 Copilot and Power BI Copilot to instantly surface answers, reuse knowledge, and transform operational data into actionable insights using simple prompts.

Enhanced CMDB Tracking – Offers precise before/after configuration item (CI) change visibility for improved insights, root cause analysis, auditability and impact analysis.

Performance Enhancements—Underlying platform optimizations to support greater scale, faster response times and next-gen AI-driven capabilities.

"Our longtime partner Provance is evolving with us again, bringing Microsoft AI capabilities alongside Power Platform and Azure integrations to transform experiences in IT service management. Customers can achieve greater productivity, improved collaboration, and better IT outcomes thanks to Provance ServiceTeam solutions in Microsoft AppSource."— Yvonne Muench, Sr. Director -Marketplace & ISV Journey, Microsoft

For more information on ServiceTeam ITSM, visit www.provance.com/itsm.

Media Contact

J Moore, Provance, 1 6137279787, [email protected], Provance

SOURCE Provance