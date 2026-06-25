Provance Celebrates Kelly Moodie's Retirement and Names Greg Singleton as CEO

Provance® today announced that Kelly Moodie, CEO, will be retiring from her role effective June 30, 2026. Kelly has been a respected and transformative leader whose impact on the company, its people, and its customers will be felt for years to come.

OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Provance® today announced that Kelly Moodie, CEO, will be retiring from her role effective June 30, 2026. Kelly has been a respected and transformative leader whose impact on the company, its people, and its customers will be felt for years to come.

During her tenure, Kelly guided Provance through significant growth, strengthened its position as an ITSM and ITAM leader for Microsoft-centric organizations, and championed a culture rooted in integrity, collaboration and customer-first values. The Board of Directors and the entire team extend their sincere gratitude for her leadership and dedication.

Effective July 1, Greg Singleton will assume the role of CEO.

Greg, who currently serves as Vice President of Sales and Marketing, has played a pivotal role in Provance's continued growth and market momentum over 14 years. Over his career, Greg has led high-performing sales organizations, built strategic partnerships, expanded into new markets, and helped scale software businesses for growth.

Greg shared the following message regarding the transition:

"This is both a professional milestone and a heartfelt moment for all of us. Kelly has been an exceptional leader, mentor, and champion for me and Provance. Her legacy is one of unwavering commitment to our customers, our partners, and our people. We are grateful for everything she has built and everything she has inspired."

Greg also spoke to the company's future:

"As we look ahead, our focus is clear: delivering exceptional value to our customers, building on Microsoft's continued investment in next-generation technologies, and bringing practical, AI-driven capabilities to our ITSM and ITAM products. This focus positions Provance to lead with real, measurable outcomes and to drive sustained growth for our customers, partners, and employees."

Provance thanks Kelly for her exceptional leadership and looks ahead with confidence as Greg assumes the role of CEO

Media Contact

Jill Moore, Provance, 1 6137279787, [email protected], www.provance.com

SOURCE Provance