Provance Sees Strong Growth In Customers And Their Use Of ServiceTeam ITSM And Microsoft Power Apps

In the 2023 fiscal year, Provance celebrates remarkable momentum and success, positioning itself as the preferred choice for agile, secure, and cost-effective solutions sought by CIOs and CTOs worldwide.

OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Provance, a leading technology provider of Microsoft-centric IT Service Management (ITSM) and IT Asset Management (ITAM) solutions built natively in Microsoft Power Platform, marks a significant 2023 fiscal year of momentum and success. Provance is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the growing global demand for Microsoft's Power Apps and the broader Power Platform suite.

As more CIOs and CTOs seek agile, secure and cost-effective solutions, Provance emerges as a leading choice. "We recently implemented ServiceTeam as the prime IT Service Management tool within the organization and in doing so replacing a market leader in the process too", stated Tony Green from the City of London. "The decision to move to ServiceTeam aligned to the organization's Microsoft strategy and the increasing use and expansion of utilizing the Power Platform. It was a great success with little or no impact to the service and the feedback we received from our users and resolver teams were very positive with the common theme being how intuitive and easy to use the tool was."

Provance continues to maintain strong relationships with its long-term clients while proudly announcing an expanding client base that now includes the City of London, Trustmarque, VDE Services GmbH, Waterfield Tech, Vantage Bank, Metro Water Recovery, Mazars USA LLP, City of Wolverhampton, Forest River and many more.

Built natively on the Power Platform using Power Apps, Provance's ServiceTeam ITSM and ITAM applications leverage Microsoft's global scale, security, and flexibility. The industry continues to witness a strong appetite for these products, experiencing growth numbers in the range of 70% and exceeding more than $2 billion in business for Microsoft.

Analysts have recognized Microsoft as the leader in low code, no code platforms, bolstering the foundation of Provance's core offerings of modern ITSM and ITAM solutions. Provance's unmatched integration with Microsoft technologies, and a commitment to innovation and customer service, has been the driving force behind its surging appeal and resonates deeply with the escalating demands of IT and service management leadership.

"Our customers run critical aspects of their business and operations with ServiceTeam and we are very proud of our momentum, products and team", said Kelly Moodie, CEO at Provance.

With an optimistic view of fiscal 2024, Provance is dedicated to the success of their customers leveraging the Power Platform and Microsoft's leadership in AI to innovate IT and service delivery, enabling customers to provide exceptional service experiences. They're gearing up to further capitalize on the momentum generated in fiscal year 2023, ensuring enhanced, top-tier ITSM and ITAM offerings for their Microsoft-centric clientele.

About Provance

Provance is a leading provider of IT Service Management and IT Asset Management products built natively in Microsoft Power Platform. ServiceTeam not only provides ITIL-aligned ITSM capabilities, but directly takes advantage of the Power Platform, Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365 and Azure to maximize client investments in Microsoft technologies and deliver highly secure, scalable, and flexible IT solutions. Provance enables organizations to optimize their IT service delivery and elevate the overall experience for end-users. Provance has a strong commitment to innovation, delivering products that help organizations embrace new technologies and achieve best of platform benefits. Visit www.provance.com

