Proven Hitmakers Reunite: COLBY O'DONIS FEATURING-AKON- DROP "LOCKED UP WITH YOU" WITH TEASER VIDEO HITTING 10 MILLION VIEWS- ON KONVICT KULTURE OCTOBER 24TH

"The underlying message of Locked Up With You is about deep connection. On one level, it's that ride-or-die love — being completely caught up in someone. On another, it reflects the professional creative bond Akon and I have always shared. When we hit the studio, the chemistry was instant, like no time had passed. This record is my reintroduction, and I couldn't be prouder that it's with Akon."

The proven chart-topping duo sets their sites on another successful collaboration with their latest single, "Locked Up With You." When Colby and Akon first teamed up on "What You Got", the song soared to No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100, earned Platinum certification, and stayed on the charts for 25 weeks. Their next collaboration, Akon's "Beautiful" featuring Colby O'Donis and Kardinal Offishall, climbed to No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100, went 2× Platinum, and became a global hit.

Now, with "Locked Up With You", the two artists return to that undeniable chemistry — blending Colby's smooth, soulful delivery with Akon's instantly recognizable tone. The result is a pop/RnB fusion, beat-driven track built for both radio and streaming domination.

Colby O'Donis first captivated the industry at age 10 when he became the youngest artist signed to Motown. His breakout as the featured vocalist on Lady Gaga's "Just Dance" brought a Grammy nomination, Billboard Hot 100 No. 1, and Diamond certification, cementing his status as a hitmaker. He was the youngest artist ever signed to Motown at age 10, and was featured on the Stuart Little soundtrack. O'Donis opened for major acts like NKOTB, Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Ne-Yo, and others during his youth. Then as a solo artist, he proved his staying power with Platinum and chart-topping successes — and as a collaborator with Akon, he's delivered nothing but hits.

About the Track

Producer: Akon, pressplay & Konvict Kulture production team

Style: Pop with Modern R&B crossover appeal

Themes: Intense attraction, magnetic connection, and being "locked up" in love

"Locked Up With You" is the first release in a new wave of Colby O'Donis music, with more singles, visuals, and high-profile collaborations to come — all under the Konvict Kulture banner. Fans can expect festival appearances, brand collabs, and an album announcement later this year.

