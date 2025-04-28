Proven Industry Executive, Corey Biscoglia, Named Chief Growth Officer at HPI

HPI proudly announces Corey Biscoglia as their new chief growth officer.

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HPI, a leading national third-party administrator (TPA) of self-funded benefits, proudly announces the appointment of Corey Biscoglia as chief growth officer. In this newly created executive role, Corey will oversee the national sales organization and lead the company's efforts to accelerate growth, drive strategic expansion, and enhance market presence nationwide.

With a career spanning multiple leadership roles in sales, marketing, and operations, Corey is known for cultivating collaborative, high-impact environments and inspiring teams through transparent communication and innovative strategies. Corey will spearhead initiatives to align national sales strategies with evolving market demands and customer needs, enhancing team performance and deepening relationships with partners and clients nationwide.

"Corey's passion for innovation, talent development, and strategic leadership makes her the ideal person to guide our national sales efforts through our next phase of growth," said Deb Hodges, President and CEO of HPI. "We are thrilled to welcome Corey to the executive team."

Before joining HPI, Corey served as area vice president at Allstate Benefits, where she dramatically improved sales performance. Corey also held senior leadership roles at BeneCard PBF, including senior vice president of marketing and sales, where she led enterprise-wide strategy, pricing, and brand development. Corey's leadership directly contributed to revenue growth, operational excellence, and increased brand recognition.

"I am honored to join HPI to work alongside such a passionate and purpose-driven team," said Corey, "I look forward to leading our growth initiatives in a way that is strategic, collaborative, and fully aligned with HPI's mission and vision. True change begins where purpose meets action; when what drives us ignites what we do."

HPI redefines what is possible with self-funded health plans. As a leading national third-party administrator, they partner with health plan brokers and employers to provide innovative self-funding strategies and customized plans tailored to each client's needs and population.

