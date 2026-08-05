Proven Law Marketing Recognized Among Feedspot's Top Legal Marketing Blogs

My goal has always been to provide practical guidance that law firm owners and managing partners can put into action. Post this

"My goal has always been to provide practical guidance that law firm owners and managing partners can put into action," said attorney and PLM blog author Matt Starosciak. "I'm honored to be recognized alongside many outstanding legal marketing resources and leaders, and I remain committed to helping firms make smarter marketing decisions based on measurable results."

Unlike many other law firm marketing companies that strive to build a large client base, Proven Law Marketing works with a select group of law firms, providing fractional Chief Marketing Officer services, high-level marketing consulting, and business coaching. The firm's approach combines decades of legal industry experience with data-driven decision-making to help firms improve marketing performance, increase qualified leads, strengthen intake, and maximize return on investment.

The Proven Law Marketing Blog is updated regularly with articles designed to help managing partners, law firm administrators, and legal marketers navigate the rapidly evolving legal marketing landscape.

To view the Feedspot rankings, visit: https://bloggers.feedspot.com/legal_marketing_blogs/

For more information about Proven Law Marketing or its founder, visit https://provenlawmarketing.com

About Proven Law Marketing

Proven Law Marketing is a nationally recognized consulting company that provides strategic marketing leadership, fractional CMO services, and business development consulting exclusively for law firms. Founded in 2011 by attorney and legal marketing consultant Matt Starosciak, the company helps law practices develop measurable marketing strategies that drive qualified cases and achieve operational excellence.

Media Contact

Media Relations, Proven Law Marketing, 1 6788777975, [email protected], www.provenlawmarketing.com

SOURCE Proven Law Marketing