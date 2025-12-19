Proven Once, Chosen Twice! Filltech Delivers a Twin Machine to Little Town Dairy

"After five years of continuous, trouble-free operation, choosing a second identical Filltech machine was an easy decision." Post this

Reliable performance breeds trust

Since the installation of their first 4‑lane Filltech unit in 2019, they have seen consistent, trouble‑free operation delivering the high throughput and hygiene standards essential for their growing production needs.

"Over five years, this machine has run continuously without a single significant stoppage" says Alison Moulding, Site Manager and Owner. "Its consistent performance has made it a cornerstone of our production efficiency."

This level of performance inspired their latest decision: a second, identical machine destined to expand production capacity while ensuring seamless integration.

Trust beyond supplier status

"Filltech has proven to be more than a supplier. We consider them a sustainable solution partner," continues Alison. "Their support, responsiveness, and expertise have been instrumental in our production efficiency."

As the dairy grows, Filltech's scalable, reliable machines allow them to continue meeting demand without compromise.

Q&A with Alison Moulding

How has our first linear machine performed over the last five years in terms of uptime, maintenance, and production target achievement? The machine has performed very well, consistently achieving over 5000 pots per hour more than the initial production target with very little stoppage time

What led you to decide on purchasing an identical second machine rather than exploring other models or suppliers? We are quite a unique business; we have built our strong customer base over many years through bespoke products and reliable service. We have explored other suppliers in the past but the willingness from Filltech to build a machine to our exact needs rather than having to have an "off the shelf" machine which would not fulfil all our requirements made the decision much easier. When we asked Filltech if we could have a second machine same as the first one but everything completely opposite (so we have a left and right one working together) they were more than willing to do this and helped us integrate the 2 machines and a conveyor system to work together

Summary

The new sale marks a milestone in the Filltech–partnership: it's a testament to five years of flawless machine performance, trust in Filltech as a long‑term collaborator, and shared commitment to sustainable, efficient dairy production.

