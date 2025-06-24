Provide Media Welcomes Nick Giatroudakis as EVP, Strategy

"There's never been more pressure on institutions to meet enrollment goals, but doing so responsibly is non-negotiable. We have an opportunity to help schools reach real people with real aspirations." - Nick Giatroudakis, EVP, Strategy at Provide Media Post this

Nick's early priorities include strengthening Provide's education portfolio, aligning product and service offerings with institutional goals, and ensuring every touchpoint with prospective students is built on trust, transparency, and intent.

"I'm excited to join a team that believes in doing things the right way," said Giatroudakis. "There's never been more pressure on institutions to meet enrollment goals, but doing so responsibly is non-negotiable. We have an opportunity to help schools reach real people with real aspirations. Real people actively looking to take the next step. That's a responsibility I take seriously."

About Provide Media

Provide Media (providemedia.com) is a full-service performance marketing firm that connects high-intent consumers with brands across education, insurance, financial services, home services, and more. Headquartered in Pearl River, NY and backed by Factua (factua.com), Provide blends decades of lead generation expertise with a relentless commitment to compliance, transparency, and ROI. From affiliate marketing and prospective student outreach to media buying and creative development, the company delivers measurable outcomes for clients seeking scale without sacrificing quality.

About Nick Giatroudakis

Nick Giatroudakis brings nearly 20 years of higher education marketing experience, having led growth initiatives at institutions, early-stage startups, and scaled agencies. He began his career at Grand Canyon University, later helped grow Jornaya's higher ed vertical from the ground up as one of its earliest employees, and most recently served in executive roles at agencies (DoublePositive, Zeta Global) supporting institutional growth through high-performance, compliant marketing. Nick is known for bridging strategy and execution, and for championing student-first, brand-safe acquisition practices.

Media Contact

Craig Rosenfeld, Provide Media, 1 (917) 579-2478, [email protected], http://providemedia.com/

SOURCE Provide Media