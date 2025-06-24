Provide Media Welcomes Nick Giatroudakis as EVP, Strategy

Veteran higher ed marketer to shape next phase of growth and integrity-driven innovation
PEARL RIVER, N.Y., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Provide Media, a full-service performance marketing firm specializing in high-intent lead generation, announced today the addition of Nick Giatroudakis as Executive Vice President of Strategy. In this newly created role, Nick will focus on deepening the company's support of colleges and universities by delivering ethical, effective solutions that help institutions connect with prospective students actively seeking to advance their futures through education.
"Nick is a force multiplier," said Craig Rosenfeld, Co-President of Provide Media. "He brings nearly two decades of experience helping schools meet students where they are - strategically, compliantly, and with heart. His leadership is a huge win for us, our partners, and the learners they serve."
Nick's early priorities include strengthening Provide's education portfolio, aligning product and service offerings with institutional goals, and ensuring every touchpoint with prospective students is built on trust, transparency, and intent.
"I'm excited to join a team that believes in doing things the right way," said Giatroudakis. "There's never been more pressure on institutions to meet enrollment goals, but doing so responsibly is non-negotiable. We have an opportunity to help schools reach real people with real aspirations. Real people actively looking to take the next step. That's a responsibility I take seriously."
Provide Media (providemedia.com) is a full-service performance marketing firm that connects high-intent consumers with brands across education, insurance, financial services, home services, and more. Headquartered in Pearl River, NY and backed by Factua (factua.com), Provide blends decades of lead generation expertise with a relentless commitment to compliance, transparency, and ROI. From affiliate marketing and prospective student outreach to media buying and creative development, the company delivers measurable outcomes for clients seeking scale without sacrificing quality.
Nick Giatroudakis brings nearly 20 years of higher education marketing experience, having led growth initiatives at institutions, early-stage startups, and scaled agencies. He began his career at Grand Canyon University, later helped grow Jornaya's higher ed vertical from the ground up as one of its earliest employees, and most recently served in executive roles at agencies (DoublePositive, Zeta Global) supporting institutional growth through high-performance, compliant marketing. Nick is known for bridging strategy and execution, and for championing student-first, brand-safe acquisition practices.
