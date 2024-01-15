Provident LLC Announces Promotion of Agata Bacia to Inside Sales Representative

Provident, LLC, a leading manufacturer and distributor of press room products including Doctor Blades, End Seals, and Cleaning Chemistries, is thrilled to announce the immediate promotion of Agata Bacia to Inside Sales Representative.
Agata Bacia joined Provident in March 2022 as a customer service representative, providing exceptional support to both the production team and customers. Over the past two years, she has closely observed and worked with the sales team, contributing to the success of Provident. Prior to joining Provident, Agata served as an executive and team expert, honing her skills in schedule coordination, support ticket processing, and communication.
In her new role, Agata will continue to work closely with Provident's outside Technical Sales Representatives, strengthening the company's growth mission. She will directly interact with customers, ensuring a white glove experience while identifying new leads and opportunities. Building strong customer relationships and gaining a deep understanding of their needs will also be a key aspect of her responsibilities.
Andy Gillis, the General Manager at Provident, expressed his pride in Agata's expanded role within the team. "Her natural drive to succeed will play a key role in helping us achieve the anticipated business growth at Provident this year."
Fluent in both Polish and English, Agata is passionate about travel and holds a master studies in Tourism and Leisure, as well as a bachelor's degree in international Tourism from Cracow University of Economics. She regularly visits her family in Poland and explores various European destinations. When she's not traveling, you can find Agata rock climbing, mountain biking, weightlifting, or skiing.
About Provident, LLC:
Provident offers flexo print companies a single source solution of top-quality press room products and attentive service. Their selection of doctor blade, end seals, flexo cleaning chemistry, and press room supplies are developed to meet the specific demands of printing and packaging operators and their clients. You can count on Provident to sharpen your competitive edge with over three decades of press room and industry experience guiding you.
For more information about Provident, LLC and their range of press room products, please visit their website at http://www.providentblades.com
Media Contact
Courtney Pazdra, Anderson & Vreeland, Inc Family of Brands, 224-253-1171, [email protected], www.providentblades.com
SOURCE Provident, LLC
