Provident LLC Announces Promotion of Agata Bacia to Inside Sales Representative

Her natural drive to succeed will play a key role in helping us achieve the anticipated business growth at Provident this year

In her new role, Agata will continue to work closely with Provident's outside Technical Sales Representatives, strengthening the company's growth mission. She will directly interact with customers, ensuring a white glove experience while identifying new leads and opportunities. Building strong customer relationships and gaining a deep understanding of their needs will also be a key aspect of her responsibilities.

Andy Gillis, the General Manager at Provident, expressed his pride in Agata's expanded role within the team. "Her natural drive to succeed will play a key role in helping us achieve the anticipated business growth at Provident this year."

Fluent in both Polish and English, Agata is passionate about travel and holds a master studies in Tourism and Leisure, as well as a bachelor's degree in international Tourism from Cracow University of Economics. She regularly visits her family in Poland and explores various European destinations. When she's not traveling, you can find Agata rock climbing, mountain biking, weightlifting, or skiing.

About Provident, LLC:

Provident offers flexo print companies a single source solution of top-quality press room products and attentive service. Their selection of doctor blade, end seals, flexo cleaning chemistry, and press room supplies are developed to meet the specific demands of printing and packaging operators and their clients. You can count on Provident to sharpen your competitive edge with over three decades of press room and industry experience guiding you.

For more information about Provident, LLC and their range of press room products, please visit their website at http://www.providentblades.com

