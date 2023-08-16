Provident, LLC Welcomes Rob Reinhart as Technical Sales Representative for the Northeast United States and Canada

Provident, LLC, a leading distributor of press room products including Doctor Blades, End Seals, and Cleaning Chemistries, is pleased to announce the addition of Rob Reinhart as the Technical Sales Representative for the Northeast United States and Canada.

FAIRFIELD N.J., August 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Provident, LLC, a leading distributor of press room products including Doctor Blades, End Seals, and Cleaning Chemistries, is pleased to announce the addition of Rob Reinhart as the Technical Sales Representative for the Northeast United States and Canada.

With several decades of operational and managerial experience in the flexible packaging industry, Reinhart brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Provident team. As the Technical Sales Representative, Reinhart will provide unparalleled value to both current and future customers.

"We are thrilled to have Rob Reinhart onboard," said Al Jasper, National Sales Manager for Provident. "His extensive experience in plant management and his dedication to operational excellence will greatly benefit our customers. We are confident that Rob will contribute to our continued success."

Prior to joining Provident, Reinhart served as a Plant Manager in the flexographic printing industry for over 30 years. In this role, he managed plant operations and led numerous improvement initiatives. He also oversaw the operation of five wide web solvent presses in one location and another with six wide web solvent presses.

Reinhart has earned his green belt certification in Six Sigma methodology, a disciplined and data-driven approach for eliminating defective products. Additionally, he is FIRST Level 3 Certified by the Flexographic Trade Association (FTA) and has completed over 50 additional professional development course certifications.

In his new role, Reinhart will utilize his technical skills and exceptional interpersonal and communication abilities to support customers in the states of MI, IN, OH, WV, MD, DE, PA, NJ, CT, RI, NY, MA, NH, VT, ME, and Canada. "There are so many things that excite me about this new opportunity," said Reinhart. "My top goal is to learn everything I can from the team here at Provident and to achieve even greater success than it has already earned."

Rob Reinhart currently resides near Akron, Ohio with his wife Gail. They enjoy spending time with their two sons, Ethan and Evan, as well as their Bernese Mountain dog, Jackson. In their free time, they can often be found biking the State trails and exploring local breweries along the way.

Provident offers flexo print companies a single source solution of top-quality products and attentive service. Our team is passionate about helping printing and packaging customers achieve cleaner, more efficient production through the power of technology and expert customer support. Our doctor blade, end seals, flexo cleaning chemistry, and press room supplies are developed to meet the specific demands of printing and packaging manufacturers and their clients. You can count on Provident to sharpen your competitive edge with over three decades of press room and industry experience guiding you.

For more information about Provident, LLC and their range of press room products, please visit their website at http://www.providentblades.com

