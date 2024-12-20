ProviderScience Named the #1 Best Place to Work in Dallas / Fort Worth for 2024

ProviderScience is proud to announce it has been recognized as the #1 Best Place to Work in DFW for 2024.

DALLAS, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProviderScience is proud to announce it has been recognized as the #1 Best Place to Work in DFW for 2024. This honor reflects the company's ongoing commitment to an exceptional workplace culture centered on high performance.

The recognition comes as part of The Dallas Business Journal's annual rankings, which evaluate companies based on employee feedback and key workplace metrics such as engagement, satisfaction, and organizational health.

"At ProviderScience, our team has always been our greatest asset," said Amanda Hernandez, president of the company. "Winning first place in 2024 is a testament to the incredible talent and teamwork of our people who are passionate about helping our healthcare clients in turn take the best possible care of their own employees."

This award marks the 3rd time that ProviderScience has been honored in the Dallas Business Journal's Best Places to Work program since 2020.

ProviderScience develops sophisticated employee scheduling and planning tools which help its healthcare clients achieve operational excellence. The company's clients include academic medical centers, health systems, large group practices, and retail health enterprises nationwide. ProviderScience was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas. Visit providerscience.com for more information about the company.

For 19 years, The Dallas Business Journal's Best Places to Work Awards program recognizes the top 100 companies in the region that go above and beyond in creating an enjoyable workplace and a thriving culture for their employees. The rankings of the top workplaces in North Texas are based on employee engagement surveys in six key engagement categories including team dynamics, trust in leadership and personal engagement. The winners are announced every year in October.

