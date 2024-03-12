Providing Exceptional Dental Care, Active Dental Frisco is Recognized as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Dentist

Active Dental Frisco provides patients of all ages in the Frisco, Texas, area with cutting-edge technology and materials to ensure families receive the best possible care.

FRISCO, Texas, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From the moment patients walk through the doors, at Active Dental Frisco, staff members provide a warm welcome and make them feel like family. The clinic has earned this distinguished award from Find Local Doctors as a result of the five-star ratings and exceptional online reviews that it has received from satisfied patients. Find Local Doctors provides consumers with a directory to easily locate the most reputable and qualified dentists and physicians in their area. The Active Dental Frisco team is proud to offer a full array of top-rated dental services, including crowns, bridges, root canals, hygiene appointments and exams, extractions, dental implants, bridges and veneers. They also provide emergency dental appointments and convenient hours and Saturday appointments. At Active Dental Frisco, they strive to serve the community by providing individualized, world-class dental care to patients of all ages. They help them achieve a healthy, bright smile in a comfortable, and modern treatment environment.