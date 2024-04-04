Providing Patients Equitable Access to Improve Inclusion in Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

To involve patients in the research process, it is important to establish a welcoming environment that is accommodating to patients' needs. Post this

Following up on Part I of Circuit Clinical's Community-Based Research Series, the speakers will examine how patients engage with research within their communities. Community-based research focuses on expanding research access to locations that have historically been underrepresented. By embedding experienced research teams into places where patients are already located can improve patient recruitment and representation.

By engaging patients as partners in the research process, physicians and researchers can build trusting relationships, gain valuable insights and offer solutions for better patient engagement. To involve patients in the research process, it is important to establish a welcoming environment that is accommodating to patients' needs.

Don't miss this opportunity to gain a comprehensive understanding through Circuit Clinical's three-part webinar series of the symbiotic relationship between sponsors, patients, physicians and community-based research sites, paving the way for a more inclusive and impactful future in medical research. Join this second webinar in the series today!

Register for this webinar today to gain insights into how to reach patients through community healthcare and community-based research.

Join Margaret Scott, Senior Vice President, Clinical Operations, Circuit Clinical; Melissa Harris, Head of Global Patient Recruitment and Engagement, Fortrea; and Lisa Crespi, LPN, CCRC, Senior Site Director, Circuit Clinical, for the live webinar on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 2pm EDT (11am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Providing Patients Equitable Access to Improve Inclusion in Clinical Trials.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks