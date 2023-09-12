Provincetown Condominium Selects FirstService Residential as Property Management Partner

"It's our pleasure to welcome Provincetown to our roster of communities in Fort Myers. Our hospitality-minded associates are excited to demonstrate our service-first philosophy to our new clients, enhancing the value of their property and the lives of their residents and guests." Tweet this

"We are delighted to partner with Provincetown," said Anthony Wallin, director at FirstService Residential. "We are confident that our expert guidance, strategic insights and unparalleled access to top-tier resources will benefit the community."

Provincetown amenities include 2 heated swimming pools, tennis, pickleball and shuffleboard courts, walking trails and barbecue grills.

"It's our pleasure to welcome Provincetown to our roster of communities in Fort Myers," said Heather Battey, vice president at FirstService Residential. "Our hospitality-minded associates are excited to demonstrate our service-first philosophy to our new clients, enhancing the value of their property and the lives of their residents and guests."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial and FirstService Energy deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

