Provocativo, Celebrity-Owned Spanish Sparkling Wine Backed By Bebe Rexha, Announces Impressive Growth, Expanded DTC + Retail Footprint, and Exciting New Partnerships

Led by global music icon, spokesperson and investor Bebe Rexha, the female-forward and crafted premium Spanish sparkling wine brand Provocativo is thrilled to announce its recent successes and forthcoming plans after bringing the Grammy Award-nominated artist on board last year.

MIAMI, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Led by global music icon, spokesperson and investor Bebe Rexha, the female-forward and crafted premium Spanish sparkling wine brand Provocativo is thrilled to announce its recent successes and forthcoming plans after bringing the Grammy Award-nominated artist on board last year. Leveraging Rexha's electrifying vision and unapologetic spirit, alongside 2nd-generation winemaker Briana DiTommaso, who grew up on a boutique vineyard in the Chicagoland suburbs, Provocativo is poised to be the sparkling wine brand of choice heading into the summer.

The performance of this burgeoning bubbly brand, which launched in 2021, is one to watch: Provocativo has experienced 27% YOY growth as a result of increased direct-to-consumer availability in 40 states, expanded its retail and distribution footprint, and continued to develop its existing on-premise partnerships to include international, high-profile cruise lines, restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

The premium sparkling wine, elegantly crafted using the traditional Champagne method in the heart of Cava country, is now available to nearly all bubbly fans across the country as the brand's direct-to-consumer reach is currently at 40 states, thanks to a rapidly growing distribution network with trusted partners like Atlantic Beverage (MA/RI), Breakthru Beverage (FL), Favorite Brands (TX), Kramer (NJ), Nevada Beverage (NV), Park Street (NY/CA), Pine State (ME), and Wine Twist (CT). Additionally, Provocativo is bolstering their expansive broker network which is driving meaningful relationships at the street level.

Making it easier for consumers to pick up bottles for spontaneous celebrations, Provocativo's growing retail presence can be found at select locations of Total Wine, Target, BevMax, Shaw's Markets, and ReserveBar. The brand is also proud to have recently announced its relationship with Charter Brands who will utilize their extensive distribution network and expertise in premium spirits and wines to introduce Provocativo to new markets across Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Africa this year.

Given Provocativo's everyday luxury ethos and celebratory nature, many on-premise partnerships with major global hospitality and travel leaders are on the horizon this year for the brand. Provocativo has recently forged an on-premise relationship with the Seminole Hard Rock and Casino in Hollywood, Florida as well as the buzzy, international Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer beginning with London, Las Vegas and Dallas and expanding to all locations within the year. Provocativo's attributes have made it a natural fit for the hospitality space, and the brand has extended its reach to the cruise industry by partnering with Virgin Voyages and creating custom bottle labels reflecting the cruise juggernaut's iconic red branding.

Looking ahead, Provocativo is taking their commitment to sustainable sourcing one step further and will be shifting their production to using 100% certified organic grapes in May 2025, and will be launching their first-ever Sparkling Rosé next year. Provocativo represents bold authenticity, elegance, and fearless female leadership. At $26.99-29.99 (SRP) a bottle, it offers an elevated, yet accessible and celebratory sparkling experience for every occasion.

About Provocativo

Provocativo is a premium Spanish sparkling wine brand that embodies sophistication, style, and celebration. Co-owned by Grammy-nominated artist Bebe Rexha, the brand represents boldness, confidence, and the spirit of indulgence. Learn more at provocativo.com and follow along @provocativobubbles.

Media Contact

Elise Freimuth, The Door, 1 000-000-0000, [email protected]

SOURCE Provocativo