Prowler Closes $12.5 million Seed Financing To Drive The Future of Open Cloud Security

Decibel leads $6.5 million seed-extension, enabling Prowler to bring comprehensive multi-cloud support to market

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prowler, a leader in open cloud security, today announced an additional $6.5 million investment in its seed round, taking its total seed financing to $12.5 million, led by Decibel VC. The company will use the funds to advance product innovation, redefining cloud security to be more open, adaptable and community-focused. SNR and IrregEx joined the round, as well as a handful of prominent angel investors.

Cloud security is a top priority in modern infrastructure as rising breaches and evolving threats are making these environments increasingly complex. In fact, 83% of organizations see cloud security as a major concern - and one they are likely to solve with open source security measures as 95% of IT leaders consider open-source tools essential for robust infrastructure protection. This is why Prowler has grown so rapidly, becoming a trusted solution for security teams worldwide by providing powerful, open-source tools to help organizations secure their cloud environments more effectively.

Toni de la Fuente, founder and CEO of Prowler, said:

"This funding is a significant milestone for Prowler and the open cloud security movement. We are committed to ushering in the open cloud security paradigm that will make safeguarding the digital future a reality. As cloud environments become more complex, organizations need flexible solutions that evolve with the threat landscape and without vendor lock-in. With this investment, we will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in cloud security, making it more accessible, adaptable and community-focused for everyone."

Alongside this funding announcement, Prowler recently unveiled its most comprehensive release yet, Prowler 5 at AWS re:Invent, allowing users to perform unified security assessments across multiple cloud platforms seamlessly and continuously. Since then, the company has continued to build on this momentum with the release of Prowler 5.4, further expanding capabilities and reinforcing the ability to rapidly deliver cutting-edge security innovations. Additionally, Prowler will host the inaugural Open Cloud Security Conference virtually on Tuesday, April 8, bringing together industry practitioners and open source leaders to discuss the future of cloud security.

Jon Sakoda, Partner at Decibel VC, said:

"Prowler is at the forefront of open cloud security, setting the standard for transparency and programmability in an increasingly complex landscape. Our investment shows our confidence in the team's vision and ability to lead our industry towards a community-driven autonomous defense that is powered by advancements in AI. As threats continue to evolve, Prowler is uniquely positioned and we're excited to support their journey."

With this latest funding, Prowler is poised to accelerate growth, further expanding its platform capabilities and reinforcing its position as a leader in open cloud security.

About Prowler

Incorporated in 2023, Prowler has evolved from a command-line auditing tool into a comprehensive multi-cloud security platform trusted by organizations worldwide. As an open-source project with more than 10 million downloads, 10,000 GitHub Stars and 300 active contributors, Prowler is dedicated to providing accessible and powerful security solutions that help organizations safeguard their cloud environments across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes. Trusted by teams at AWS, Salesforce, Tesla, Okta and Redhat, Prowler is the de facto open cloud security standard. With a global team spread across Spain, the US, and the UK, Prowler continues to innovate and respond to the evolving needs of the cloud security community. Learn more at http://www.prowler.com.

