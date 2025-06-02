Prowler Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Delivers Continuous Security and Compliance Checks Across Multi-Cloud Environments

Prowler solutions are now available worldwide in the AWS Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prowler, the leading open source multi-cloud security and compliance solution, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

Prowler delivers continuous security and compliance checks across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, helping organizations quickly identify and remediate vulnerabilities. With automated remediation guidance and detailed reporting, Prowler's platform empowers security teams to maintain a robust, proactive posture and meet compliance obligations in a seamless, scalable manner.

"By joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, we're able to streamline our ability to deliver industry-leading solutions to AWS customers worldwide by working with AWS field sellers and providing access to simplified transactions in AWS Marketplace," said Toni de la Fuente, CEO and Founder, Prowler.

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides Prowler with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and its partners.

AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry's highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. Prowler participated in a thorough architectural and security review to ensure the quality and design of our solutions. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes Prowler customers have achieved across industry verticals.

Prowler's solutions are available worldwide in the AWS Marketplace. To learn more, visit: Prowler in the AWS Marketplace.

About Prowler

Incorporated in 2023, Prowler has evolved from a command-line auditing tool into a comprehensive multi-cloud security platform trusted by organizations worldwide. As an open-source project with more than 10 million downloads, 10,000 GitHub Stars and 300 active contributors, Prowler is dedicated to providing accessible and powerful security solutions that help organizations safeguard their cloud environments across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes. Trusted by teams at AWS, Salesforce, Tesla, Okta and Redhat, Prowler is the de facto open cloud security standard. With a global team spread across Spain, the US, and the UK, Prowler continues to innovate and respond to the evolving needs of the cloud security community. Learn more at http://www.prowler.com.

