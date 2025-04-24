Prowler recognized as Best Infrastructure Security Tool for Open-Source Security by Leading Open-Source Provider

Prowler Wins Inaugural DefectDojo Award for Open-Source Cybersecurity

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prowler, a leader in open cloud security, today announced it has won an award for the Best Infrastructure Security Tool in the inaugural DefectDojo Awards. This award recognizes Prowler's comprehensive cloud security scanning capabilities, its seamless integration with multi-cloud environments, its ease of use and its active open-source community support, alongside the company's contributions to the open-source cybersecurity ecosystem.

Toni de la Fuente, founder and CEO of Prowler, said:

"Security doesn't belong behind closed doors. We started Prowler to make cloud security open, accessible, and adaptable to real-world complexity. As infrastructure evolves, so do the threats—and teams need tools that evolve with them, without locking them in. This recognition from DefectDojo is a reflection of the community that's built around Prowler. We're proud to be part of the movement shaping the future of open-source cybersecurity, and we congratulate the other winners who share that mission alongside us."

"Open-source cybersecurity tools are the foundation of the modern industry. Prowler's dedication to scalability and automation shines through in their latest update, Prowler 5," said Greg Anderson, CEO and founder of DefectDojo. "We're proud to spotlight Prowler as an outstanding example of the power of open-source software in cybersecurity. Together, we are all making the digital world safer."

The DefectDojo Awards celebrate open-source tools and solutions that provide the most utility to cybersecurity professionals across five categories: Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Infrastructure, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) and Secrets Scanning. As a leading open-source cybersecurity provider in its own right, DefectDojo evaluated tools based on their noisiness, accuracy and robustness of results. Winners were selected by CEO Greg Anderson and CTO Matt Tesauro in consultation with a number of other leading voices in open-source cybersecurity.

For more information about the DefectDojo Awards, visit [https://defectdojo.com/blog/announcing-the-defectdojo-open-source-security-awards .

About Prowler

Incorporated in 2023, Prowler has evolved from a command-line auditing tool into a comprehensive multi-cloud security platform trusted by organizations worldwide. As an open-source project with more than 10 million downloads, 10,000 GitHub Stars and 300 active contributors, Prowler is dedicated to providing accessible and powerful security solutions that help organizations safeguard their cloud environments across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes. Trusted by teams at AWS, Salesforce, Tesla, Okta and Redhat, Prowler is the de facto open cloud security standard. With a global team spread across Spain, the US, and the UK, Prowler continues to innovate and respond to the evolving needs of the cloud security community. Learn more at http://www.prowler.com.

About DefectDojo

DefectDojo is the engine that drives DevSecOps, providing an open, scalable platform that connects security strategy to execution. By aggregating data from any security tool, automating manual processes, and delivering AI-powered insights, DefectDojo empowers organizations to have a unified view of security posture, automate operations to increase productivity and improve decision-making. For more information, visit defectdojo.com

Media Contact

Collyn Burke, Prowler, 512 - 934 - 1292, [email protected], http://www.prowler.com

SOURCE Prowler