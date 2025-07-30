Prowler's State of Cloud Security Report Highlights Surging Role of AI in Cloud Defense

AI-driven technologies emerge as cornerstone of modern cloud security strategies, with human augmentation and advanced threat detection topping the list of benefits

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prowler, a leader in open cloud security, today released new findings from its inaugural State of Cloud Security Report, shedding light on the growing reliance on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to manage today's complex cloud environments. Based on insights from over 650 global cloud security professionals - including CISOs and CIOs - the report reveals a significant shift toward AI-driven tools as organizations look to close gaps left by traditional security methods.

According to the report, nearly 4 in 5 cloud security teams (79%) are now using AI technologies to monitor and manage their environments - signalling a decisive move toward intelligent automation. This adoption is being driven by the need to not only scale security practices but also to address the shortage of skilled talent with an estimated 4.8 million more cybersecurity professionals needed globally to secure organizations properly, according to the 2024 ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study, alongside mounting compliance requirements.

Nearly half (44%) of those leveraging AI cite human augmentation - the ability to enhance analyst capabilities and decision making - as a primary benefit. Adding to this, 42% highlight improved data protection, while 38% say AI has strengthened their threat detection and response capabilities. The findings reflect a growing confidence in AI's ability to serve as more than just a supplementary tool but a crucial component in securing dynamic and distributed cloud systems.

"The pace at which cloud infrastructure is expanding is limiting the ability of many security teams to keep up. That's not just a challenge, it's a significant risk. The data shows a clear evolution and highlights the positives when adopting AI into how cloud security is being approached" said Toni de la Fuente, founder & CEO of Prowler "Security professionals are not just using AI, they're relying on it to extend the reach and accuracy of their teams. As cloud environments grow more fragmented and real-time visibility becomes harder to maintain, AI's role in augmenting human effort and improving response times has become pivotal."

Looking ahead, only 27% of respondents believe AI and ML-driven security analytics will have the most significant impact on cloud security over the next three years. This hesitation likely comes from the early stage of adoption, as organizations are still building trust in these technologies and waiting to see clear, practical outcomes. Building greater trust will depend on demonstrating how these technologies can meaningfully improve real-world security operations - not just in theory, but through measurable responses in resilience and responsiveness.

As AI continues to mature, its role in the security stack is no longer optional and is now a primary part of organization's security strategies. The benefits of automation and intelligent analytics can only be fully realized when paired with open cloud security frameworks which promote transparency and adaptability across hybrid and multi-cloud platforms.

