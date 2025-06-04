Prowler's State of Cloud Security Report Reveals How Cloud Complexity is Outpacing Traditional Security Practices

Study finds unprecedented vulnerabilities across fragmented cloud environments; open source security practices become indispensable

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prowler, a leader in open cloud security, today released its inaugural State of Cloud Security Report, revealing that while cloud infrastructure is rapidly scaling, security teams are struggling to keep pace. Based on responses from over 650 global cloud security professionals - including CISOs and CIOs - the report highlights the growing complexity of modern cloud environments and the rising urgency for open, automated solutions.

The report shows that the majority of organizations now operate in hybrid (64%) or multi-cloud (55%) environments, increasing the surface area for potential threats. This diversification offers flexibility but also adds layers of complexity that traditional security models were never built to handle. Because of this, vulnerability management is a top concern with 46% of companies detecting an average of 17 cloud vulnerabilities each week - not to mention the vulnerabilities that evade their monitoring. Many teams are under pressure to identify and remediate issues faster than their current tools and workflows allow, which is being exacerbated by budget constraints, integration challenges and talent shortages.

Despite these hurdles, open cloud security is emerging as a clear solution. The majority (88%) of respondents already use open cloud security tools and among these, 82% report improved threat detection, 86% have seen a measurable reduction in security breaches and 9 in 10 say these tools are a primary driver of innovation in their programs. The most helpful tools, however, remain cloud-bound and siloed with platforms like AWS, GCP and Azure, with teams drawing the most value from their individual dashboards. Yet, there's no unifying thread across these platforms, leading to fragmented insights and complexity.

As the need for more cohesive security strategies grows, organizations are increasingly turning to open cloud security solutions to bridge these gaps. This surge in adoption reflects growing confidence in open security frameworks - offering greater transparency and seamless integration across existing cloud services. Open source tools are also cost-effective, with 8 in 10 respondents saying they've helped rescue cloud operating costs and 73% reporting lower spend on security tools overall.

"The pace at which cloud infrastructure is expanding is limiting the ability of many security teams to keep up. That's not just a challenge, it's a significant risk" said Toni de la Fuente, CEO of Prowler. "Our State of Cloud Security Report shows a critical turning point; one where traditional, closed security models are falling short in today's multi-cloud environments. We're witnessing a decisive shift toward open cloud security solutions with the majority of respondents already using these tools. The ability to customize and scale these solutions without vendor lock-in is giving teams more control over their security posture and budgets. This surge in adoption highlights a growing recognition that open, automated and adaptable security is essential for the future of cloud operations."

Confidence in cloud security is high on the surface, with the report revealing that 96% of professionals say they feel assured in their company's ability to manage it end-to-end. However, 79% express concern about unauthorized cloud services bypassing controls and 71% say their current tools fail to cover all aspects of their environment - highlighting a clear disconnect between perceived control and actual coverage.

Some of the most critical findings also include:

Automation adoption is rising as manual processes are on the way out: Only 31% have fully automated cloud security, but those who have saved an average of 19 hours per week. 85% of organizations relying on manual workflows plan to automate within the next year.

The report highlights how open cloud security isn't just a trend, it's reshaping how companies secure, scale and modernize their environments. Those not investing in open, automated solutions risk being left behind.

