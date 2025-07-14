ProxiesThatWork.com Launches With a Simple Promise: $3 Proxies That Actually Work

"Most of the proxy space is built for margins, not users. Pricing is inflated. Onboarding is a maze. And support is usually non-existent. We wanted to strip all that away and build something refreshingly simple — proxies that work, at a price that makes sense." Post this

$0.02 Per IP. No Sales Calls. No Complexity.

At launch, the platform offers the lowest proxy prices in the market:

150 IPs for $3 /month

/month 1,000 IPs for $20 /month

/month 2,500 IPs for $50 /month

That's $0.02 per IP, flat. But ProxiesThatWork isn't just about pricing. It's a quiet rebellion against a bloated ecosystem of proxy providers that promise more than they deliver. x.

"Most of the proxy space is built for margins, not users," says Naomi Dee, Head of Product at ProxiesThatWork. "Pricing is inflated. Onboarding is a maze. And support is usually non-existent. We wanted to strip all that away and build something refreshingly simple — proxies that work, at a price that makes sense."

Real-Time Compatibility Testing and Publicly Verified

The platform doesn't just claim to work, it proves it. Every five minutes, the system runs automated tests across the top 1,000 websites and publishes the results.

That level of public proxy compatibility testing is virtually unheard of in the space, where most providers offer little more than vague promises or private logs.

This live testing loop is meant to give users immediate confidence, especially for developers who rely on proxy uptime for automation, scraping, and QA tools.

A Lightweight Stack for a Tired Market

ProxiesThatWork is intentionally lean. Its onboarding flow takes seconds.

Instant access after sign-up

IP authentication by default

No account managers or sales callers

Works with almost any website for almost any purpose

It's designed for engineers, testers, and builders who just want their proxies to function without diving into technical support threads or complex documentation.

A Quiet Response to a Loud, Bloated Market

The broader proxy market has trended toward complexity. Many services now offer dynamic IP rotation, session management SDKs, "AI scraping orchestration layers," and dozens of usage tiers. But for many users — especially small teams and solo devs — that's overkill.

ProxiesThatWork. is positioning itself as the default option for users who don't want to think about proxies. And by simplifying pricing, access, and testing, it's carving out a niche that most "full stack" proxy platforms overlook.

"Honestly, we're not trying to be the everything proxy," Naomi adds. "We just want to be the one that actually works."

