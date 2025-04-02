ProXimo at AVANCE Global Opens Registration and Announces Speakers

"Most business conferences are an information overload, with minimal guidance on execution," said Gary Acosta. "ProXimo attendees depart with genuine connections and actionable next steps to advance their finances, businesses, and careers." Post this

The four-day event will also include the following tracks:

Wealth Management

Spanish Language Track for Entrepreneurs

Health and Wellness

Corporate Mobility

Connecting Capital and Entrepreneurship

ProXimo Next Track for adult children of executives and business owners

"The ProXimo Next track will be groundbreaking," said Galán. "We are thrilled to host the adult children of some of our most successful business leaders, where they learn from the best, make connections with future business partners, and form fraternity-like friendships that will last a lifetime."

ProXimo Next is exclusively available to adult children (ages 18 to 29) of ProXimo participants. A snapshot of scheduled sessions for ProXimo Next includes "How to Modernize the Family Business," "Leverage Your Parents' Success to Supercharge Your Brand," "Social Media IS Your Business," "Cultured Tax Strategies for Young Entrepreneurs," and "Tactics to Diversify Your Family Assets."

AVANCE Global will have a diverse professional audience comprising individuals from various sectors, including technology, sports, finance, real estate, media, and entertainment. Curated networking across sectors will be a core feature of the event, focusing on connecting capital to entrepreneurs and creatives.

"Most business conferences are an information overload, with minimal guidance on execution," said Acosta. "ProXimo attendees depart with genuine connections and actionable next steps to advance their finances, businesses, and careers."

Professional organizations hosting sessions at AVANCE Global include NAHREP, AVANCE Sports, the National Hispanic Construction Alliance (NHCA), Hispanic Wealth Project, Negozee (Latino Tax Professionals), and LatinX EdTech, with several additional organizations to be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information on ProXimo at AVANCE Global, please visit the website avanceproximo.com.

About ProXimo at AVANCE Global

ProXimo at AVANCE Global is the ultimate Latino business conference and cultural experience, bringing together entrepreneurs, executives, cultural tastemakers, thought leaders, and rising professionals to advance Latino prosperity. Its purpose is to advance the professional and economic mobility for Latinos across all sectors, from building generational wealth to shaping the future of business and culture.

