ProXimo at AVANCE Global Opens Registration and Announces Speakers

A Major Event Celebrating the Intersection of Hispanic Culture and Economic Prosperity
SAN DIEGO, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProXimo at AVANCE Global, the nation's leading convention dedicated to advancing Latino professional and economic mobility, has officially launched registration and announced its opening slate of speakers. The event is expected to draw over 6,000 business leaders and cultural tastemakers. It will celebrate the brilliance of the Latino brain trust, from innovators to hidden moguls and billionaires, sharing their journeys to inspire and activate attendees beyond any limiting beliefs. ProXimo is led by NAHREP CEO and Hispanic Wealth Project Founder Gary Acosta, and media executive and New York Times best-selling author Nely Galán. The event will take place at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego from September 18th to 21st.
Early confirmed speakers for ProXimo include self-made entrepreneur, Co-founder of Equinox, and Founder of Move Joy, Lavinia Errico; Founder and Managing Partner of GDA Luma Capital Management, L.P., Executive Chairman of Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Limited, and Chairman of Cirque Du Soleil and Frontera Energy Corp., Gabriel de Alba; iconic Nike skateboarder and Primitive Lifestyle Brand Founder, Paul Rodriguez Jr. (known as P-Rod); and CEO of Fluidra, and former president of Black and Decker Tools and Storage, Jaime Ramirez. Legendary author, poet, and National Medal of Arts and MacArthur Genius awardee, Sandra Cisneros, will be honored for her lifetime achievements at the ProXimo Masquerade Ball. Many more speakers, performers, and honorees will be announced in the coming weeks.
The four-day event will also include the following tracks:
- Wealth Management
- Spanish Language Track for Entrepreneurs
- Health and Wellness
- Corporate Mobility
- Connecting Capital and Entrepreneurship
- ProXimo Next Track for adult children of executives and business owners
"The ProXimo Next track will be groundbreaking," said Galán. "We are thrilled to host the adult children of some of our most successful business leaders, where they learn from the best, make connections with future business partners, and form fraternity-like friendships that will last a lifetime."
ProXimo Next is exclusively available to adult children (ages 18 to 29) of ProXimo participants. A snapshot of scheduled sessions for ProXimo Next includes "How to Modernize the Family Business," "Leverage Your Parents' Success to Supercharge Your Brand," "Social Media IS Your Business," "Cultured Tax Strategies for Young Entrepreneurs," and "Tactics to Diversify Your Family Assets."
AVANCE Global will have a diverse professional audience comprising individuals from various sectors, including technology, sports, finance, real estate, media, and entertainment. Curated networking across sectors will be a core feature of the event, focusing on connecting capital to entrepreneurs and creatives.
"Most business conferences are an information overload, with minimal guidance on execution," said Acosta. "ProXimo attendees depart with genuine connections and actionable next steps to advance their finances, businesses, and careers."
Professional organizations hosting sessions at AVANCE Global include NAHREP, AVANCE Sports, the National Hispanic Construction Alliance (NHCA), Hispanic Wealth Project, Negozee (Latino Tax Professionals), and LatinX EdTech, with several additional organizations to be announced in the coming weeks.
For more information on ProXimo at AVANCE Global, please visit the website avanceproximo.com.
About ProXimo at AVANCE Global
ProXimo at AVANCE Global is the ultimate Latino business conference and cultural experience, bringing together entrepreneurs, executives, cultural tastemakers, thought leaders, and rising professionals to advance Latino prosperity. Its purpose is to advance the professional and economic mobility for Latinos across all sectors, from building generational wealth to shaping the future of business and culture.
Media Contact
AVANCE Global Press, ProXimo at AVANCE Global, 6197194801, [email protected], https://avanceproximo.com/
SOURCE ProXimo at AVANCE Global
Share this article