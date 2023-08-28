Prudent Growth Completes Sale of Airpark in North Carolina

Prudent Growth has sold its Airpark Industrial Park property in Fuquay-Varina, NC for $3,200,000.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, a Chapel Hill, NC-based private equity real estate firm, has sold its Airpark Industrial Park property in Fuquay-Varina, NC for $3,200,000. The 24,000-square-foot multi-tenant neighborhood shopping center was purchased in August 2020 for $2,400,000.

"This disposition was another great return for our investors," said Tom Hahn, President of Prudent Growth Partners, LLC. "We continue our mission of expanding our portfolio and are actively looking for value-add opportunities throughout the southeast and midwest."