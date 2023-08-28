Prudent Growth Completes Sale of Airpark in North Carolina

Prudent Growth has sold its Airpark Industrial Park property in Fuquay-Varina, NC for $3,200,000.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, a Chapel Hill, NC-based private equity real estate firm, has sold its Airpark Industrial Park property in Fuquay-Varina, NC for $3,200,000. The 24,000-square-foot multi-tenant neighborhood shopping center was purchased in August 2020 for $2,400,000.
"This disposition was another great return for our investors," said Tom Hahn, President of Prudent Growth Partners, LLC. "We continue our mission of expanding our portfolio and are actively looking for value-add opportunities throughout the southeast and midwest."
Prudent Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity real estate investment company based in Chapel Hill, NC. The firm focuses on properties that tend to be overlooked by larger institutions and which provide exceptional returns on invested capital along with the possibility of longer-term capital gains achieved by expert management and future price appreciation.
Prudent Growth Operations, LLC is a full-service commercial property management company with a hands-on approach to serving our properties. Our team of professionals has one goal in mind: to create success and value in everything we do for our residents, tenants, and investors.
Media Contact
Tom Hahn, Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, 919-280-5641, [email protected], https://www.prudentgrowth.com/
SOURCE Prudent Growth Partners, LLC
Share this article