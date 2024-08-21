Prudent Growth Completes Sale of Alamance Crossing in North Carolina

"We have implemented several improvements over the last four years and are very happy with the sale of Alamance Crossing. We wish the new ownership group success going forward." - Tom Hahn, President of Prudent Growth Partners, LLC Post this

Prudent Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity real estate investment company based in Chapel Hill, NC. The firm focuses on properties that tend to be overlooked by larger institutions and that provide exceptional returns on invested capital along with the possibility of longer-term capital gains achieved by expert management and future price appreciation.

Prudent Growth Operations, LLC is a full-service commercial property management company with a hands-on approach to serving our properties. Our team of professionals has one goal in mind: to create success and value in everything we do for our residents, tenants, and investors.

Media Contact

Tom Hahn, Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, 919-280-5641, [email protected], https://www.prudentgrowth.com/

SOURCE Prudent Growth Partners, LLC