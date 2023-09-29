Prudent Growth Completes Sale of Crosslake Park in North Carolina

Prudent Growth has sold its Crosslake Park property in Mooresville, NC for $7,800,000

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, a Chapel Hill, NC-based private equity real estate firm, has sold its Crosslake Park property in Mooresville, NC (Charlotte MSA) for $7,800,000. The 55,000-square-foot retail/flex complex was purchased in June 2019 for $6,200,000.

"We experienced another great return for our investors with this disposition," said Tom Hahn, President of Prudent Growth Partners, LLC. "We want to continue expanding our portfolio and actively looking for similar value-add opportunities throughout the southeast and midwest."