Prudent Growth Completes Sale of Family Dollar Property in Durham, NC

Prudent Growth has sold its Family Dollar property on Guess Road in Durham, NC for $1,600,000.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, a Chapel Hill, NC-based private equity real estate firm, has sold its Family Dollar retail building on Guess Road in Durham, NC for $1,600,000. The 8,019-square-foot single tenant property was purchased in November 2019 for $1,550,000.

"We are happy with the Guess Road Family Dollar sale in Durham. The property was well-maintained during our ownership, and that gave us this disposition opportunity that produced a solid return for our investors," said Thomas Hahn, President of Prudent Growth.