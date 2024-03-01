Prudent Growth Completes Sale of Indeneer Industrial Park in North Carolina

Prudent Growth has sold its Indeneer Drive property in Kernersville, NC for $4,100,000.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, a Chapel Hill, NC-based private equity real estate firm, has sold its Indeneer property in Kernersville, NC for $4,100,000. The 51,450-square-foot industrial flex building was purchased in October 2020 for $2,850,000.

"We are very happy with the disposition of Indeneer. The buildings were extremely well-maintained during our ownership and that gave us this opportunity to sell and yield another solid return for our investors," said Thomas Hahn, President of Prudent Growth.