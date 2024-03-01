Prudent Growth Completes Sale of Indeneer Industrial Park in North Carolina

Prudent Growth has sold its Indeneer Drive property in Kernersville, NC for $4,100,000.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, a Chapel Hill, NC-based private equity real estate firm, has sold its Indeneer property in Kernersville, NC for $4,100,000. The 51,450-square-foot industrial flex building was purchased in October 2020 for $2,850,000.
"We are very happy with the disposition of Indeneer. The buildings were extremely well-maintained during our ownership and that gave us this opportunity to sell and yield another solid return for our investors," said Thomas Hahn, President of Prudent Growth.
Prudent Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity real estate investment company based in Chapel Hill, NC. The firm focuses on properties that tend to be overlooked by larger institutions and that provide exceptional returns on invested capital along with the possibility of longer-term capital gains achieved by expert management and future price appreciation.
Prudent Growth Operations, LLC is a full-service commercial property management company with a hands-on approach to serving our properties. Our team of professionals has one goal in mind: to create success and value in everything we do for our residents, tenants, and investors.
Tom Hahn, Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, 919-280-5641, [email protected], https://www.prudentgrowth.com/
Jason Autry, Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, 803-626-3331, [email protected], https://www.prudentgrowth.com/
