Prudent Growth Completes Sale of Lexington Park Apartments in North Carolina

Prudent Growth has sold its Lexington Park Apartments property in Lexington, NC for $5,850,000.
Chapel Hill, N.C., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, a Chapel Hill, NC-based private equity real estate firm, has sold its Lexington Park Apartments property in Lexington, NC for $5,850,000 to a California group making their first multi-family property purchase in the Triad. The 62-unit apartment complex was purchased in March of 2021 for $4,900,000.
Prudent Growth added value to Lexington Park over the time of their ownership, said Thomas Hahn, President of Prudent Growth Partners. "We are very happy with the improvements that were made and the sale which led to another solid return for our investors," Hahn said. "We wish the new ownership group a very successful venture in North Carolina."
Prudent Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity real estate investment company based in Chapel Hill, NC. The firm focuses on properties that tend to be overlooked by larger institutions and that provide exceptional returns on invested capital along with the possibility of longer-term capital gains achieved by expert management and future price appreciation.
Prudent Growth Operations, LLC is a full-service commercial property management company with a hands-on approach to serving our properties. Our team of professionals has one goal in mind: to create success and value in everything we do for our residents, tenants, and investors.
