Prudent Growth Completes Sale of Oakbrook Towne Center in Kentucky

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, a Chapel Hill, NC-based private equity real estate firm, has sold its Oakbrook Towne Center property in Florence, KY for $3,100,000. The 21,000-square-foot neighborhood retail center was purchased in September 2019 for $2,750,000.
Prudent Growth implemented several improvements over the last three years, said Tom Hahn, President of Prudent Growth Partners. "We are very happy with the sale of Oakbrook Towne Center. The improvements made gave us this opportunity to sell, which led to another good return for our investors," Hahn said. "We wish the new ownership group a very successful venture going forward."
Prudent Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity real estate investment company based in Chapel Hill, NC. The firm focuses on properties that tend to be overlooked by larger institutions and that provide exceptional returns on invested capital along with the possibility of longer-term capital gains achieved by expert management and future price appreciation.
Prudent Growth Operations, LLC is a full-service commercial property management company with a hands-on approach to serving our properties. Our team of professionals has one goal in mind: to create success and value in everything we do for our residents, tenants, and investors.
