Prudent Growth Completes Sale of The Garner Plaza in North Carolina

Prudent Growth has sold its Garner Plaza property in the Raleigh area of NC for $6,650,000.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, a Chapel Hill, NC-based private equity real estate firm, has sold its Garner Plaza property in Garner, NC (Raleigh MSA) for $6,650,000 to Canvas Investments of Raleigh. The 57,846-square-foot neighborhood retail center was purchased in June 2018 for $5,300,000.
Prudent Growth implemented several appearance improvements over the last few years, said Thomas Hahn, President of Prudent Growth Partners. "We are very happy with the sale, and we made a number of improvements while we owned the property that gave us this opportunity to sell which led to another solid return for our investors," Hahn said. "There is a great set of tenants at the property, and we wish the new ownership group a very successful venture."
Prudent Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity real estate investment company based in Chapel Hill, NC. The firm focuses on properties that tend to be overlooked by larger institutions and that provide exceptional returns on invested capital along with the possibility of longer-term capital gains achieved by expert management and future price appreciation.
Prudent Growth Operations, LLC is a full-service commercial property management company with a hands-on approach to serving our properties. Our team of professionals has one goal in mind: to create success and value in everything we do for our residents, tenants, and investors.
