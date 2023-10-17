Prudent Growth Expands to Florida with Purchase of Wells Landing in Orange Park

"We're excited about the Shoppes at Wells Landing and our first purchase in Florida. We look forward to the performance of this property, given its location and proximity to Downtown Jacksonville." - Tom Hahn, President of Prudent Growth Partners. Tweet this

The property is strategically located in the main retail corridor in Orange Park where it accesses a busy commuter and commercial corridor between major Jacksonville suburbs and the booming downtown area. A significant retail node around Orange Park Mall, just to the west, is home to regional draws like Dick's Sporting Goods, Dillard's, AMC Theaters, and Belk. Other nearby retailers include At Home, Petsmart, The Home Depot, Publix, T.J. Maxx, Best Buy, and Sam's Club.

"We're excited about the Shoppes at Wells Landing and our first purchase in Florida. We look forward to the performance of this property, given its location and proximity to Downtown Jacksonville. It is another strong acquisition for our investors and a great addition to our portfolio." said Tom Hahn, President of Prudent Growth Partners.

Prudent Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity real estate investment company based in Chapel Hill, NC. The firm focuses on properties that tend to be overlooked by larger institutions and provide exceptional returns on invested capital along with the possibility of longer-term capital gains achieved by expert management and future price appreciation.

